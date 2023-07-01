F1 Austria, Leclerc shut down in the rain

A Saturday to forget for Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver risked being eliminated first from SQ1 and then from SQ2 of the Sprint Shootout at the Red Bull Ring and ran into a impeding against Oscar Piastri which cost him three places on the grid. The Monegasque, who started in the middle of the pack, remained entangled in a tussle and was unable to get rid of Esteban Ocon, always difficult to overtake especially on a wet track. Attempting – late – the bet on the slicks, Leclerc even slipped to 12th position on a SF-23 whose set-up was perhaps more focused on the GP but which the #16 was unable to light.

Leclerc’s words

TO Sky Sports F1 Leclerc mea culpa on today’s result: “The difficulties were due to the track conditions and also to myself. I’m not at the level I would like in these mixed conditions: I don’t have the feeling with the car and I struggle a lot. There are no excuses and I have to improve in this situation, unfortunately, these are scenarios that we almost never find in a season, and now it’s been happening for three GPs in a row. We need to improve and we are working on it, but it always seems to be on the wrong side. From then on, the feeling with the car is complicated, you lose confidence in the car and the pace isn’t there“.

“Now I look ahead and hope that tomorrow we can have a good Grand Prix. Let’s hope it’s a dry race, also because the pace was good yesterday: we hope to regain the confidence to push and we’ll see what we can do, but yesterday the feeling in the dry was good. I don’t think we will have the pace of Red Bull, but if the opportunity arises I will try“, continued the Monegasque.

Plate impedance

The Ferrari driver is therefore looking to the immediate future, with a race that awaits him as the star, considering that the SF-23 seemed to be inferior only to Verstappen in terms of pace and dry conditions. But it’s also important to look at what happened this morning, because it’s the fourth penalty for impeding taken by Ferrari in the season: “We will see with the team what can be improved for these communications that did not arrive on time, we didn’t handle the affair in the best way“.