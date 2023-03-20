Mercedes expected to suffer in Jeddah, instead they return from Saudi Arabia with a podium. It’s true, he didn’t conquer him on the track, but with a quibble after the checkered flag. But it is certainly an important signal for a team that has already decided to set aside the current concept of the W14 to present itself with a radical evolution starting from Imola.

However, George Russell was extremely concrete in Saudi Arabia: after conquering the second row in qualifying, he fought with a knife between his teeth in the race and presented himself under the checkered flag in fourth position, just over 5″ from the Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

When the first three had already dropped off the podium, however, he discovered that third place was his, because the Spaniard had incurred a 10″ penalty, because according to the marshals he hadn’t duly served the 5″ penalty on the occasion of his pit stops.

Very sportingly, however, Russell admitted that this penalty was probably too excessive for the two-time world champion, underlining however that for him and for Mercedes it was in any case a weekend that went better than expected. To this even if the final result had been fourth place.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“It’s not my podium today, it’s Fernando’s podium. I think the penalty was very severe against him, he deserved to be there and to have the trophy. I was also satisfied with fourth place, ahead of both Ferraris and after a great qualifying, I think we went beyond the potential of the car this weekend, we really couldn’t do more,” said Russell.

When asked later if it was a surprise to be ahead of Ferrari at this track, he added: “It really is, because we know that in the wind tunnel we have a better package that we can count on for the future.”

“But that’s not enough, because we don’t want to fight with Ferrari, we want to fight with Red Bull and they are far ahead. We probably haven’t seen such an advantage in Formula 1 since 2014, when Mercedes dominated, so we have to give him credit for having worked really well,” he concluded.

