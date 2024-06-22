by VALERIO BARRETTA

GP Spain, the results of the Qualifying

1st Row 1. Lando Norris 1:11.383

McLaren 2. Max Verstappen 1:11.403

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Lewis Hamilton 1:11.701

Mercedes 4. George Russell 1:11.703

Mercedes 3rd Row 5. Charles Leclerc 1:11.731

Ferrari 6. Carlos Sainz 1:11.736

Ferrari 4th Row 7. Pierre Gasly 1:11.857

Alpine 8. Esteban Ocon 1:12.125

Alpine 5th Row 9. Oscar Piastri st

McLaren 10. Fernando Alonso 1:12.128

Aston Martin 6th Row 11. Sergio Perez* 1:12.061

Red Bull 12. Valtteri Bottas 1:12.227

Kick Sauber 7th Row 13. Nico Hülkenberg 1:12.310

Haas 14. Lance Stroll 1:12.372

Aston Martin 8th Row 15. Guanyu Zhou 1:12.738

Kick Sauber 16. Kevin Magnussen 1:12.937

Haas 9th Row 17. Yuki Tsunoda 1:12.985

RB 18. Daniel Ricciardo 1:13.075

RB 10th Row 19. Alex Albon 1:13.153

Williams 20. Logan Sargeant 1:13.509

Williams * Perez penalized three positions for incorrect behavior at the end of the Canadian GP.

GP Spain, the news of the Qualifying

An amazing fight for pole position is reduced to a last-lap duel between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen: the Briton prevails (1:11.383), who wins the second pole start in his career, mocking for 20 thousandths the three-time world champion.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow for the tenth Grand Prix of the year: it will start as usual at 3pm.