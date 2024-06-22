by VALERIO BARRETTA
GP Spain, the results of the Qualifying
|1st Row
|1. Lando Norris 1:11.383
McLaren
|2. Max Verstappen 1:11.403
Red Bull
|2nd Row
|3. Lewis Hamilton 1:11.701
Mercedes
|4. George Russell 1:11.703
Mercedes
|3rd Row
|5. Charles Leclerc 1:11.731
Ferrari
|6. Carlos Sainz 1:11.736
Ferrari
|4th Row
|7. Pierre Gasly 1:11.857
Alpine
|8. Esteban Ocon 1:12.125
Alpine
|5th Row
|9. Oscar Piastri st
McLaren
|10. Fernando Alonso 1:12.128
Aston Martin
|6th Row
|11. Sergio Perez* 1:12.061
Red Bull
|12. Valtteri Bottas 1:12.227
Kick Sauber
|7th Row
|13. Nico Hülkenberg 1:12.310
Haas
|14. Lance Stroll 1:12.372
Aston Martin
|8th Row
|15. Guanyu Zhou 1:12.738
Kick Sauber
|16. Kevin Magnussen 1:12.937
Haas
|9th Row
|17. Yuki Tsunoda 1:12.985
RB
|18. Daniel Ricciardo 1:13.075
RB
|10th Row
|19. Alex Albon 1:13.153
Williams
|20. Logan Sargeant 1:13.509
Williams
GP Spain, the news of the Qualifying
An amazing fight for pole position is reduced to a last-lap duel between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen: the Briton prevails (1:11.383), who wins the second pole start in his career, mocking for 20 thousandths the three-time world champion.
(updating)
GP Spain, live coverage of Qualifying
You can relive the emotions of the Montmeló Qualifying with our live commentary.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow for the tenth Grand Prix of the year: it will start as usual at 3pm.
#Spanish #Qualifying #Norris #mocks #Max #pole #Leclerc #5th #Sainz #6th
Leave a Reply