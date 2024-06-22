by VALERIO BARRETTA

Qualifying Spain, Alonso starts tenth

Fernando Alonso he will be hunting for precious points tomorrow at Montmeló. Thanks to Sergio Perez the home team, eliminated in Q2, is back in the top-10, and plans to stay there for tomorrow, considering his skill in defense and the difficult nature of the Catalan track, always reluctant to overtaking manoeuvres.

Alonso’s words

“I’m happy with 11th position because honestly our predictions were a little more pessimistic before qualifying. But then I looked at the times and with half a tenth I was around sixth. So between fifth and 11th position there is less than a tenth: we are extremely close, as we knew“, this is Alonso’s comment.

For tomorrow, however, the Spaniard doesn’t want to deceive anyone: “I think we can’t dream too high, unfortunately, even if the fans are giving us a lot of energy. I am extremely proud of them. They continue to support us through the lows and the highs. So let’s hope that tomorrow they will be happy if we score some points“.

“It’s a difficult weekend because Barcelona is not our favorite track at the moment in terms of track characteristics. But as I said, we managed to qualify in 11th place, just one place away from the points. So it’s all at stake tomorrow“.