A mistake, a spin in the first run of Q3. It could have been a blow to the morale of the Monegasque and, instead, Charles Leclerc was able to mentally reset the mistake to launch himself in a single decisive lap. And the Ferrari driver performed a miracle by giving the Scuderia pole position in the Spanish GP, totaling the fourth of the season and the 13th in his career, pairing a certain Ciccio Ascari.

Leclerc gave a clear demonstration of his talent and his ability to exploit the F1-75 that Ferrari has evolved for the Catalan race: Charles was the only driver to break through the 1’19 “wall with amazing time of 1’18 “750. Max Verstappen, who was on pole after the first run with 1’19 “073, had to surrender in the decisive attempt due to a sudden loss of power from the Honda engine. We do not know if the Dutchman could have replied to Leclerc’s paw, but they remain the 323 thousandths that the prince trimmed to the challenger for the title.

We all know how important it is to start from the front on a track like the one in Barcelona which does not facilitate overtaking: the redhead on the flying lap proved to be the fastest in every session since the first session on Friday and the pole is anything but accidental. Of course Leclerc put some of him into it, given that Carlos Sainz is third: it is not so much the position that weighs for the Spaniard, but the gap. Those four tenths testify to the difference that exists at the moment between the world championship leader and the Madrid player who could count on a great boost from the home crowd. Ferrari is there: the updates have worked and the team in Q2 has taken the risk of saving a train of soft that could become valuable tomorrow if we go towards a two-stop race.

Carlos could also be invaluable in tomorrow’s race strategy, as Sergio Perez finished behind George Russell with his newly found Mercedes. The Brit is towering over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with impressive consistency, and the feeling is that Brackley’s team has found a new leader to follow.

Hamilton has only paid a tenth from the young teammate, but shows signs of nervousness. The W13 deluded it that it could be closer to Ferrari and Red Bull, but when the engine maps were pushed, still evident differences reopened. In Brackley they still have to work because in the end the gap was six tenths, little better than Miami. Mercedes has grown, but the others have also improved.

Valtteri Bottas with Alfa Romeo is less than a tenth from Hamilton: the Finnish has achieved his maximum confirming a consistency of performance that is worth gold for the team from Hinwil.

Daniel Ricciardo is ninth with the best McLaren: the Australian ended up in the grip of the two Haas who didn’t finish with two cars in Q3 since 2019. Kevin Magnussen is eighth, but it’s nice to see Mick Schumacher starting to consolidate his work. The German was able to react to the beginning of a fire that blocked him in free practice this morning: Barcelona could be a turning point for the Kaiser’s son.

Lando Norris remains out of the top 10 with McLaren because the Englishman has seen the last time canceled from the race direction for a track limit in turn 12. With the first run he missed 35 thousandths to enter Q3: Lando, between the other ended up under investigation for stopping in the acceleration lane out of the pits. A highly prohibited maneuver for which there is a risk of a penalty.

Esteban Ocon is 12th with the Alpine ahead of the two AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly. The team via radio made an apology to the French driver for the bad car they made available to him after the problems in the morning that forced him to skip the entire session due to overheating in the rear.

Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo was unable to exploit the full potential of the C42 and had to settle for a disappointing 15th position, as the car from HInwil seemed capable of looking to Q3.

The two Aston Martins do not come out of Q1: Sebastian Vettel is 16th, incredulous that he was left out on the first cut, while Lance Stroll is 16th. The modified AMR22 that has taken up the aerodynamic concepts of Red Bull by repudiating the double bottom is a car too young, but with good potential that needs miles to emerge. The Silverstone team expected that the debut of the new verdona would be difficult, but not so disastrous.

Also bad Fernando Alonso, acclaimed by his fans in the stands of Montmelò: the Asturian ran aground at a 17th place that is certainly very tight compared to the ambitions of the Alpine, but Fernando must pigeonhole this exclusion, the first of this season, because he ended up in the traffic of a little train headed by Lando Norris who was preparing to launch himself.

Williams are sentenced to the last row. And this time Nicholas Latifi, obviously last, has limited the margin to three tenths from Alexander Albon who in free practice has always trimmed very heavy gaps.