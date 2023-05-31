The Montmelò circuit in Catalonia has a very varied track, characterized by a vast type of bends, at different speeds, and by two long straights, especially the one at the finish line where it is possible to evaluate the quality of the single-seaters.

The generally very high temperatures in this period of the year and the level of abrasion of the road surface will probably determine a level of thermal stress in the tires that should not be underestimated.

The novelty of this edition of the Spanish GP is the abolition of the last chicane: the Barcelona track reproposes the final corner, returning to the original layout which had been modified in 2007 to reduce travel and safety speeds.

Spain GP Megaride chart Photo by: MegaRide

The most stressed tire is the front left, especially in the long turn 3, where there is a thermal increase in terms of surface temperature exceeding 30%. Also in turn 9 the front left is particularly stressed.

The layout this year will change slightly, with the last sector being faster due to the absence of the S before the last corner, requiring less effort from the rear when traction-braking.

Considering the complex management of the tyres, Pirelli will bring the three hardest compounds of the entire range, namely C1-C2-C3, to manage both the high thermal stress and the levels of asphalt abrasion.