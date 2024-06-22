The British McLaren driver, on the second pole of his career, is the fastest in qualifying with a lap of 1’11”383 and precedes the Red Bull of Dutch Max Verstappen

Lando Norris in pole position in the Spanish GP. The British McLaren driver, on the second pole of his career, is the fastest in qualifying with a lap of 1’11”383 and precedes the Red Bull of Dutchman Max Verstappen, who will start in second position. Third row for the Ferraris of Monegasque Charles Leclerc and Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who will start in fifth and sixth position behind the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.