The first three races of the season 1974 – Argentina, Brazil and South Africa – had awarded Ferrari and McLaren. Denny Hulme in Argentina and Emerson Fittipaldi in Brazil shared the first two races of the year, with Carlos Reutemann’s Brabham as the triumphant outsider at Kyalami.

However, Clay Regazzoni is leading the World Championship, thanks to a third and a second place: the Swiss leads with 10 points, compared to 9 of the three winners and 6 of teammate Niki Lauda, ​​second at his debut in Argentina. Lotus was also in trouble, with a new 76 far below expectations, so much so that Jacky Ickx and Ronnie Peterson decided to return to the 72 at the end of the Spanish race.

On the first day of practice at Jarama, Ronnie Peterson leads, but on Saturday he takes the pole position Praise, by just three hundredths of a second ahead of Lotus number 1. Third Regazzoni with the other Ferrari, fourth Fittipaldi with the first McLaren at 8 tenths. Ickx, Reutemann, Merzario, Hulme, Brambilla and Scheckter follow. Sunday is an atypical rainy day in Spain: Peterson takes the lead ahead of Lauda and Regazzoni, Scheckter overtakes Merzario. The group does not crumble and Peterson, Lauda, ​​Regazzoni and Ickx remain enclosed in a handful of seconds. At the 10th lap the rain stops: the Swede has only a two-second lead over Lauda, ​​a little further back are Regazzoni and Ickx, further behind Fittipaldi is closely followed by Scheckter, Merzario and Hulme, with the South African passing him within a round. at 13th Reutemann, who slipped to the center of the group, had to retire. With the track drying out, Lauda made up ground on the front runner, while Regazzoni and Fittipaldi anticipated the pit stop to put on dry tyres. Peterson returns for the same operation on the 20th lap and takes advantage of it for a quick check of the Ford engine which shows signs of overheating.

Lauda, ​​leading the group ahead of Ickx and Merzario, stops on lap 24: 35 seconds before the stop and the Austrian is back in second behind Ickx: it’s not a day for Lotus and the Belgian also has to retire in 24th for an oil leak. Lauda inherits first position and a one-two is looming for Ferrari, given that Regazzoni is second and Stuck third with the March. The Austrian has about twenty seconds on his teammate. Although there are still almost 50 laps to go, the race does not offer any great surprises: Lauda continues to drive calmly in front of Regazzoni, while the race behind them is more heated, with Stuck who has to keep Merzario, Fittipaldi, Scheckter, Mass. Merzario at bay he went off the track on lap 38, causing some injuries among the trackside photographers. Meanwhile Fittipaldi is making a comeback on Stuck and on the 60th lap he crowns the chase in 3rd place. Lauda continues to dominate, with 30” on Clay and a lap on Fittipaldi. Hulme at 69th passes Hunt and enters the points zone. From that moment the race knows no changes, even if the 90 scheduled laps are not completed.

After 84 rounds, Niki Lauda crosses the finish line for the first time in his career as a winner. Scheckter also celebrates for the first time, with fifth place which means the first two points with the Tyrrell 007. In the standings, Regazzoni maintains his lead by just one length over Lauda. Fittipaldi is third with 13 points, Hulme fourth with 10. Among the Constructors, McLaren remains in the lead with 26 points, ahead of Ferrari by 5 lengths. In that season Lauda will win only one other race, in Holland: they are the first two of the 25 successes in races valid for the World Cup. Regazzoni will only win in Germany but will be able to fight for the title until the last race.