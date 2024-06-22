By Carlo Platella

They are in Spain Lando Norris and McLaren to win a pole position which until a few seconds before the end seemed to once again be the property of Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The Miami updates had already proven to have guaranteed a leap forward in the medium-slow corners for McLaren, which, however, in Spain also discovered that it had not lost its edge in the high-speed corners. Mercedes confirms that it has approached the summit, while Ferrari seeks answers for a qualification below expectations.

Draw in the lead

In Barcelona, ​​McLaren and Red Bull competed equally in qualifying, providing a decisive challenge on the edge of a thousandths of a second. On the eve of the low curbs and level asphalt of Spain they promised a top-notch Red Bull. This was indeed the case, but not without a few too many hitches, with a major set-up change made to the front mechanics of the RB20 during the third and final free practice session. Less than two months ago Max Verstappen claimed that the 2024 car was simpler to set up, but the last-second changes seen at the latest rounds, including the Spanish one, would seem to suggest the opposite.

In Verstappen’s hands the Red Bull flies through the fastest and most demanding corners of the Catalan track, especially 9 and 14, expressing an exceptional level of aerodynamic load in those conditions in which the car travels close to the ground. As expected the RB20 returns to open a gap by a handful of tenths on Ferrari, inflated by the slipstream exploited at the end, but not on McLaren. In fact, at the last second Lando Norris finds the decisive leap for pole position, making the difference in the central sector, against the final stretch signed by Red Bull.

The updates introduced by McLaren at the beginning of the month have above all improved the medium-slow behavior of the MCL38, minimally sacrificing its fast agility, the great strong point of the latest Woking cars. However, the qualification in Barcelona tells the story a car that is still very competitive in high mileage bendswho thanks to the leap forward in the slow can now dictate the pace for the entire lap.

Mercedes present

The second row monopolized by the Silver Arrows certainly does not equate to Canada’s pole position. However, the 3 tenths of delay made by Hamilton-Russell compared to the poleman Norris represents a major improvement compared to the half second recorded in Imola and the 8 tenths in Miami. The comeback originates from the updates introduced in May, all new to the bottom, suspension fairings and front top.

The main problem with the W15 was not the lack of downforce, but the difficulty in finding a satisfactory balance for both high and low speed corners and not just one of the two. Initially in Brackley we tried to stem the problem by working on the suspension setup, but then attacked it directly with updates, correcting the structure and energy of the flows around the car. “We have struggled all year with the springs, bars and all the mechanical accessories of the car, but we have tried to attack the aerodynamic characteristics of the car“, explained the technical director James Allison on the eve. An approach that seems to bear fruit.

Ferrari fourth strength

The Prancing Horse has to deal with the more than 3 tenths of delay made by both cars, due to the slipstream from which the Verstappen-Norris pair benefited. In commenting on the qualifying performance, both Vasseur and the drivers focused on the difficulties in managing tire temperatures throughout the lap, on a hot and abrasive asphalt such as the Catalan one, with the result of not being able to put the three together sectors.

It is then added to everything the substantial package of updates brought to Spain, for which it will be physiological to wait at least one race to adjust the setup. The time dedicated in the first free practice sessions on Friday to comparative tests between the old and new sessions also has the side effect of slowing down preparation for the event. On Saturday morning the SF-24 takes a clear step forward, but still insufficient.

The Ferrari 2024 finally is a team that performs better in the race than on the flying lap, at car level, approach to the weekend and set-up philosophy. The race pace simulations show a very promising Red, which will certainly be able to have its say at least for the podium. As for the fight at the top, however, for Norris it will be essential to contain Verstappen at the start, preventing him from running away with a full tank of fuel in the first part of the race, in which the Red Bull is decidedly dangerous. All except for the variable rain, which could further liven up a race that already promises to be intriguing.