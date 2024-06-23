by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Spain, the race standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Turns
|Detachment/Withdrawal
|GpV
|1
|M. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|1:17.115
|3
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|4
|G. Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|6
|C. Sainz
|Ferrari
|7
|O. Plates
|McLaren
|8
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|9
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|10
|E. Ocon
|Alpine
|11
|N. Hülkenberg
|Haas
|12
|F. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|13
|G. Zhou
|Kick Sauber
|14
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|D. Ricciardo
|RB
|16
|V. Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|17
|K. Magnussen
|Haas
|18
|A. Albon
|Williams
|19
|Y. Tsunoda
|RB
|20
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
F1 Spain, the race report
And there are 61. Max Verstappen wins at Montmeló for the third consecutive year thanks to another perfect race, in which he overtakes Lando Norris at the start and then overtook George Russell, who had managed the coup in turn 1. The management of the Dutchman and the Red Bull wall was amazing, both glacial in the game of strategies against a McLaren and a Norris who instead were guilty of inexperience and reacted too late to the moves of the world champions. The Brit perhaps stopped too late in both the first and second pit stops, losing time in the battle and giving the advantage toundercut at #1.
Norris, whose problems come with a bad start, finishes just over two seconds behind the Dutchman and well ahead of the two Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton which completes the day’s podium.
(updating)
Future appointments
F1 returns to the track next week, when the Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled: the Red Bull Ring will be the scene of the third Sprint of the season, with FP1 scheduled for Friday at 12.30 pm and Qualifying for the short race at 4.30 pm. On Saturday the Sprint at 12pm and Qualifying at 4pm, on Sunday the Grand Prix at 3pm.
