by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Spain, the race standings

Pos. Pilot Team Turns Detachment/Withdrawal GpV 1 M. Verstappen Red Bull 2 L. Norris McLaren 1:17.115 3 L. Hamilton Mercedes 4 G. Russell Mercedes 5 C. Leclerc Ferrari 6 C. Sainz Ferrari 7 O. Plates McLaren 8 S. Perez Red Bull 9 P. Gasly Alpine 10 E. Ocon Alpine 11 N. Hülkenberg Haas 12 F. Alonso Aston Martin 13 G. Zhou Kick Sauber 14 L. Stroll Aston Martin 15 D. Ricciardo RB 16 V. Bottas Kick Sauber 17 K. Magnussen Haas 18 A. Albon Williams 19 Y. Tsunoda RB 20 L. Sargeant Williams

F1 Spain, the race report

And there are 61. Max Verstappen wins at Montmeló for the third consecutive year thanks to another perfect race, in which he overtakes Lando Norris at the start and then overtook George Russell, who had managed the coup in turn 1. The management of the Dutchman and the Red Bull wall was amazing, both glacial in the game of strategies against a McLaren and a Norris who instead were guilty of inexperience and reacted too late to the moves of the world champions. The Brit perhaps stopped too late in both the first and second pit stops, losing time in the battle and giving the advantage toundercut at #1.

Norris, whose problems come with a bad start, finishes just over two seconds behind the Dutchman and well ahead of the two Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton which completes the day’s podium.

(updating)

F1 Spain, live coverage of the race

You can relive the emotions of the Montmeló match with our live commentary.

Future appointments

F1 returns to the track next week, when the Austrian Grand Prix is ​​scheduled: the Red Bull Ring will be the scene of the third Sprint of the season, with FP1 scheduled for Friday at 12.30 pm and Qualifying for the short race at 4.30 pm. On Saturday the Sprint at 12pm and Qualifying at 4pm, on Sunday the Grand Prix at 3pm.