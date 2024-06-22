Lando Norris achieved pole position in qualifying Spanish GP on the Barcelona Montmelò track, earning his second start in front of everyone in his career. The McLaren driver precedes on the starting grid Max Verstappen, who, after remaining hidden in free practice, took second place in qualifying. The second row is occupied by Mercedeswith Lewis Hamilton third by just 2 thousandths ahead of George Russell. The Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainzon the starting grid in Barcelona they start from third row.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:11.383 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:11.403 +0.020 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.701 +0.318 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:11.703 +0.320 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.731 +0.348 6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:11.736 +0.353 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:11.857 +0.474 8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:12.061 +0.678 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:12.125 +0.742 10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes DNF DNF 11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:12.128 +0.745 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:12.227 +0.844 13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:12.310 +0.927 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:12.372 +0.989 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:12.738 +1,355 16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:12.937 +1,554 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 1:12.985 +1,602 18 3 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda rBPT 1:13.075 +1,692 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:13.153 +1,770 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:13.509 +2,126 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 Spanish GP

Lando Norris demonstrated his and McLaren’s growth by taking pole position with a time of 1’11.383overcoming Max Verstappen for just 20 thousandths. The Dutchman looked unbeatable, but Norris was exceptional in the central part of the track.

McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastriwas less successful, losing the first fastest lap for track limits and ending up in the gravel on the second attempt, finishing tenth with no qualifying times in Q3.

There Ferrari did not obtain the desired results in qualifying, with Charles Leclerc who made a small mistake in turn 5, settling for a start from the third row behind Mercedes Of Lewis Hamilton And George Russell. Ahead of the race, Ferrari saved one set of tyres, more than the Mercedes, which could give them an advantage in the race.

Pierre Gasly with Alpine he achieved an excellent seventh place, ahead of the second place Red Bull Of Sergio Perez. However, the Mexican starts in 11th position due to the penalty given to him after the race in Canada.

F1 2024 SPAIN GP TIMETABLE SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 23 June 2024 (RACE)

3.00pm: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, postponed to 6.00pm on TV8)

