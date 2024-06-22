by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Spain Qualifying, Piastri makes a mistake and pays

Oscar weekend Plates he never took off at Montmeló. Constantly behind Lando Norris, the Australian will have to settle for ninth position on the starting grid, while his teammate achieved the second pole position of his career by beating Max Verstappen.

Piastri pays dearly for two mistakes in the two time attacks decisive factors in Q3, which respectively lead it to exceeding the track limits and gravel. The result was a very messy session, which ended without time.

Piastri’s words

Tomorrow, from ninth place, it will be practically impossible to go upstream in the dry: “Yes, it was a difficult weekend, to be honest. I wasn’t very comfortable with the car the whole time. Yesterday afternoon it seemed a little more positive, but this morning it was a little difficult. At some points in qualifying it seemed like things were going a little better, but then, for some reason, we struggled a little. There are some things to evaluate now to try to recover some points tomorrow“, commented the class of 2001.

“It’s hard to know what caused me problems. I think the long run pace in FP2 was good, and that’s a positive aspect, but starting from the fifth row will make life very difficult. The pace is good, but it didn’t look bad for anyone else“.