by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc accuses Sainz

The disappointment of the Spanish Grand Prix translates into frustration on the microphones. Charles Leclerc he is angry with Carlos Sainz, and essentially accuses him of having damaged him in the fight at the beginning of the race: not only in terms of lost time, but also with a slight contact in the left wing area and in general in the management of the grand prix. So, when the Monegasque opened up on team radio at the end of the race complaining about that extra lap he missed to overtake George Russell, he was referring precisely to the fight with his teammate: without that, according to him, he would have finished at least a fourth place.

Leclerc’s words

“The fight was not correct, but above all not right at that moment, because it was the moment in which we knew that we both had to save the tire, especially in the last corner: obviously on that particular lap I saved as I had to in the last corner, but I saw Carlos who didn’t save at all and overtook me at the end of the straight“, this is the comment of the Monegasque a Sky Sports F1. “In the end it went like this, but there was no point in taking this risk, taking the curve as if it wasn’t there. Unfortunately he damaged my left front wing, which cost us some time. We will talk within the team at the end.” The two have already had their first confrontation in the pit lane, but it will certainly be a briefing switched on.

“It’s also his home Grand Prix, I think it’s an important moment for his career. He wanted to do something spectacular, but it wasn’t the time and it cost us a position in the end: it wasn’t a very good moment“, he continued. “Where did I lose that round against Russell? In my opinion with the fight, because afterwards we also had a good race, but with the ifs we could have done many other things“.

What is certain is that Ferrari, even without the fratricidal struggle, did not have the pace to keep up with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Leclerc, therefore, does not want to blame the team for the strategy: “Ultimately when you’re behind you have to try to do something different. After the race it’s always easy to say that we could have done better, but today I don’t think that was the case. The problem of the weekend is that we lacked pace, and we have to look carefully at this“.