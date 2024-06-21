by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Spain, the FP2 ranking
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:13.264 (S)
|–
|28
|2
|C. Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:13.286 (S)
|+0.022
|30
|3
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|1:13.319 (S)
|+0.055
|31
|4
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|1:13.443 (S)
|+0.179
|27
|5
|M. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:13.504 (S)
|+0.240
|29
|6
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.597 (S)
|+0.333
|22
|7
|O. Plates
|McLaren
|1:13.622 (S)
|+0.358
|28
|8
|G. Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.722 (S)
|+0.458
|28
|9
|E. Ocon
|Alpine
|1:13.766 (S)
|+0.502
|30
|10
|V. Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|1:13.924 (S)
|+0.660
|30
|11
|K. Magnussen
|Haas
|1:14.021 (S)
|+0.757
|32
|12
|N. Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:14.053 (S)
|+0.789
|29
|13
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|1:14.081 (S)
|+0.817
|23
|14
|F. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:14.091 (S)
|+0.827
|28
|15
|Y. Tsunoda
|RB
|1:14.211 (S)
|+0.947
|31
|16
|D. Ricciardo
|RB
|1:14.257 (S)
|+0.993
|29
|17
|G. Zhou
|Kick Sauber
|1:14.345 (S)
|+1,081
|21
|18
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:14.402 (S)
|+1,138
|28
|19
|A. Albon
|Williams
|1:14.807 (S)
|+1,543
|34
|20
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
|1:15.070 (S)
|+1,806
|33
F1 Spain, the news of FP2
Five different cars in the top five positions: this is the first verdict that emerges from FP2 at Montmeló, where Lewis prevails Hamilton with a time of 1:13.264.
In a hotly contested session, the seven-time world champion confirmed the good impressions that Mercedes has made in recent events, despite the controversy over an alleged unequal treatment between Sir Lewis and George Russell. Hamilton once again proves to be among the fastest in free practice (he had led FP3 in Montreal and FP1 in Monte-Carlo), it will now be up to the future Ferrari driver and Mercedes to repeat themselves when it matters most.
F1 Spain, live coverage of FP2
You can relive the emotions of Montmeló’s FP2 with our live commentary.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow morning with FP3, which will be the last opportunity for the teams to fine-tune the set-up of the cars in view of qualifying and the grand prix: starting at 12.30, then the fight for pole which starts at 16. On Sunday the race will start at 3pm.
