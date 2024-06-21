by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Spain, the FP2 ranking

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.264 ( S ) – 28 2 C. Sainz Ferrari 1:13.286 ( S ) +0.022 30 3 L. Norris McLaren 1:13.319 ( S ) +0.055 31 4 P. Gasly Alpine 1:13.443 ( S ) +0.179 27 5 M. Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.504 ( S ) +0.240 29 6 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.597 ( S ) +0.333 22 7 O. Plates McLaren 1:13.622 ( S ) +0.358 28 8 G. Russell Mercedes 1:13.722 ( S ) +0.458 28 9 E. Ocon Alpine 1:13.766 ( S ) +0.502 30 10 V. Bottas Kick Sauber 1:13.924 ( S ) +0.660 30 11 K. Magnussen Haas 1:14.021 ( S ) +0.757 32 12 N. Hülkenberg Haas 1:14.053 ( S ) +0.789 29 13 S. Perez Red Bull 1:14.081 ( S ) +0.817 23 14 F. Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.091 ( S ) +0.827 28 15 Y. Tsunoda RB 1:14.211 ( S ) +0.947 31 16 D. Ricciardo RB 1:14.257 ( S ) +0.993 29 17 G. Zhou Kick Sauber 1:14.345 ( S ) +1,081 21 18 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.402 ( S ) +1,138 28 19 A. Albon Williams 1:14.807 ( S ) +1,543 34 20 L. Sargeant Williams 1:15.070 ( S ) +1,806 33

F1 Spain, the news of FP2

Five different cars in the top five positions: this is the first verdict that emerges from FP2 at Montmeló, where Lewis prevails Hamilton with a time of 1:13.264.

In a hotly contested session, the seven-time world champion confirmed the good impressions that Mercedes has made in recent events, despite the controversy over an alleged unequal treatment between Sir Lewis and George Russell. Hamilton once again proves to be among the fastest in free practice (he had led FP3 in Montreal and FP1 in Monte-Carlo), it will now be up to the future Ferrari driver and Mercedes to repeat themselves when it matters most.

F1 Spain, live coverage of FP2

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow morning with FP3, which will be the last opportunity for the teams to fine-tune the set-up of the cars in view of qualifying and the grand prix: starting at 12.30, then the fight for pole which starts at 16. On Sunday the race will start at 3pm.