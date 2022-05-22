There Red Bull flies and scored twice in Spainwith Max Vestappen who won the Grand Prix on the Barcelona track (the third in a row) in front of his teammate Sergio Perez.
But the Dutchman’s victory was favored by the retirement of Charles Leclerc which was betrayed by the engine of the Ferrari while he was firmly leading the race and Verstappen struggled behind Russel’s Mercedes.
With the win in Catalunya Verstappen also conquers the first place in the drivers’ world championship.
F1 Gp Spain 2022, results how the race went
In a seemingly perfect perfect weekend of Ferrari in Spain came the first problem of reliability which forced Leclerc to retire while he was flying e dominating the race. To the 27th lap the fate of the GP but also of the World Championship has changed since with this victory Verstappen overtakes Leclerc in the lead of the world championship standings.
Before the retirement of the Ferrari driver, Red Bull was struggling so much, with the Dutchman who was third and due to a problem at the DRS he couldn’t get past Russel. Immediately after the Ferrari problem, Verstappen entered the pits and on the track Perez with the DRS working he managed to overtake the Mercedes driver.
Subsequently Verstappen thanks to the strategy and the pit-stop waltz approached his mate in second place who, on the order of the team, gave him way.
In that instant, Red Bull checked the situation by signing a very important one shotgun. On the podium also the excellent George Russelbehind the wheel of a Mercedes that seems to be competitive again.
In fourth place in the Spanish GP was classified Ferrari survivor of the house idol Carlos Sainzwho, after having made a mistake in the start, struggled to get back to the very first positions.
The Spaniard managed to overtake in the final laps Lewis Hamilton which in turn was the author of a good comeback from last to fifth position.
F1 2022 SPAIN race podium
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3) George Russel (Mercedes-AMG)
F1 2022 Spain race standings, ORDER OF ARRIVAL
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|MOTOR
|TURNS
|TIME
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|66
|–
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|66
|13,072
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|66
|32,927
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|66
|45.208
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|66
|54,534
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|66
|59.976
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|66
|1’15.397
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|66
|1’23.235
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|Renault
|65
|1 lap
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|65
|1 lap
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|65
|1 lap
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|65
|1 lap
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|65
|1 lap
|14
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|Ferrari
|65
|1 lap
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|65
|1 lap
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|64
|2 laps
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|64
|2 laps
|18
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|64
|2 laps
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|28
|Withdraw
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|Withdraw
