There Red Bull flies and scored twice in Spainwith Max Vestappen who won the Grand Prix on the Barcelona track (the third in a row) in front of his teammate Sergio Perez.

But the Dutchman’s victory was favored by the retirement of Charles Leclerc which was betrayed by the engine of the Ferrari while he was firmly leading the race and Verstappen struggled behind Russel’s Mercedes.

Verstappen (Red Bull) won the 2022 Spanish F1 GP

With the win in Catalunya Verstappen also conquers the first place in the drivers’ world championship.

F1 Gp Spain 2022, results how the race went

In a seemingly perfect perfect weekend of Ferrari in Spain came the first problem of reliability which forced Leclerc to retire while he was flying e dominating the race. To the 27th lap the fate of the GP but also of the World Championship has changed since with this victory Verstappen overtakes Leclerc in the lead of the world championship standings.

Leclerc was forced to retire on lap 27 due to a technical problem at Ferrari

Before the retirement of the Ferrari driver, Red Bull was struggling so much, with the Dutchman who was third and due to a problem at the DRS he couldn’t get past Russel. Immediately after the Ferrari problem, Verstappen entered the pits and on the track Perez with the DRS working he managed to overtake the Mercedes driver.

Subsequently Verstappen thanks to the strategy and the pit-stop waltz approached his mate in second place who, on the order of the team, gave him way.

Before the retirement of Leclerc Versttappen he was stuck behind Russel

In that instant, Red Bull checked the situation by signing a very important one shotgun. On the podium also the excellent George Russelbehind the wheel of a Mercedes that seems to be competitive again.

In fourth place in the Spanish GP was classified Ferrari survivor of the house idol Carlos Sainzwho, after having made a mistake in the start, struggled to get back to the very first positions.

Sainz’s only Ferrari in the race finished the Spanish GP in 4th place

The Spaniard managed to overtake in the final laps Lewis Hamilton which in turn was the author of a good comeback from last to fifth position.

F1 2022 SPAIN race podium

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) George Russel (Mercedes-AMG)

F1 2022 Spain race standings, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

POS # PILOT STABLE MOTOR TURNS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 66 – 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 66 13,072 3 63 George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 66 32,927 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 66 45.208 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 66 54,534 6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 66 59.976 7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 66 1’15.397 8 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 66 1’23.235 9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 65 1 lap 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 65 1 lap 11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 65 1 lap 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 65 1 lap 13 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 65 1 lap 14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 65 1 lap 15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 65 1 lap 16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 64 2 laps 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 64 2 laps 18 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 64 2 laps 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 28 Withdraw 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 27 Withdraw Final standings, order of arrival of the Spanish F1 GP 2022

The order of arrival is the final classification of the 2022 Spanish GP

