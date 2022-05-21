There Ferrari with Charles Leclerc conquers the pole position also in Spain (sixth race of the 2022 F1 season) but with respect to You love me this time the Monegasque shares the front row with the Red Bull from Max Verstappen. The other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainzin his home GP, he starts in third position.
Following, from the fourth to the sixth position there are the George Russell’s Mercedes-AMG, the second Red Bull by Sergio Perez and the silver arrow of Lewis Hamilton. Seventh position in qualifying for Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.
Qualifying F1 Gp Spain 2022, times
Charles Leclercat the wheel of a Ferrari, he obtained the pole position of the Spanish GP on the circuit of Montmelo in Barcelona with the time of 1’18 “750, after doing a spin. For the Ferrari driver this is the fourth start of the pole of this Formula 1 season.
Red Bull, which showed a good race pace during free practice, on the flying lap was delayed by +0 “323 by the Ferrari driver. Carlos Sainz on the other hand was slower than 0 “416.
In the top ten it is interesting to see that once again Lewis Hamilton ended up behind his teammate George Russel who managed to bring back the Mercedes-AMG close to the top positions.
The young English driver starts alongside Sainz. The other idol of the house Fernando Alonso starts in 17th position with the Alpine.
Qualifying F1 Gp Spain 2022, STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|1
|16
|C. Leclerc (B)
|Ferrari
|1’18 ″ 750
|2
|33
|M. Verstappen (B)
|Red Bull
|1’19 ″ 073
|3
|55
|C. Sainz (B)
|Ferrari
|1’19 ″ 166
|4
|63
|G. Russell (B)
|Mercedes
|1’19 ″ 393
|5
|11
|S. Perez (B)
|Red Bull
|1’19 ″ 420
|6
|44
|L. Hamilton (B)
|Mercedes
|1’19 ″ 512
|7
|77
|V. Bottas (B)
|Alfa Romeo
|1’19 ″ 608
|8
|20
|K. Magnussen (B)
|Haas
|1’19 ″ 687
|9
|3
|D. Ricciardo (B)
|McLaren
|1’20 ″ 297
|10
|47
|M. Schumacher (B)
|Haas
|1’20 ″ 368
|11
|4
|L. Norris (B)
|McLaren
|1’20 ″ 471
|12
|31
|E. Ocon (B)
|Alpine
|1’20 ″ 638
|13
|22
|Y. Tsunoda (B)
|AlphaTauri
|1’20 ″ 639
|14
|10
|P. Gasly (B)
|AlphaTauri
|1’20 ″ 861
|15
|24
|G. Zhou (B)
|Alfa Romeo
|1’21 ″ 094
|16
|5
|S. Vettel (B)
|Aston Martin
|1’20 ″ 954
|17
|14
|F. Alonso (B)
|Alpine
|1’21 ″ 043
|18
|18
|L. Stroll (B)
|Aston Martin
|1’21 ″ 418
|19
|23
|A. Albon (B)
|Williams
|1’21 “645
|20
|6
|N. Latifi (B)
|Williams
|1’21 ″ 915
F1 2022 TIMETABLE SPANISH GP SKY, NOW and TV8
15.00 Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)
F1 2022 SPANISH GP TIMETABLE
