by VALERIO BARRETTA

Spa, Russell disqualified

A masterpiece from the pilot ruined by a gross mistake from the team. George Russell sees a victory taken from his hands, achieved on the track with a strategic gamble that had fooled everyone at Spa and for which even Mercedes was skeptical: the British driver, however, managed to manage 34 laps of hard tyres, resisting the attacks of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. A race that deserved a 10 in the report card but will not find confirmation in the roll of honour, as his W15 was 1.5 kg underweight. Mercedes therefore apologized to its driver through its team principal Toto Wolff.

Wolff’s words

This is the Austrian’s comment.

Unfortunately George has been disqualified for his car being below the minimum required weight. Here’s Toto’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/a3qJLyrwr8 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 28, 2024

“We have to accept our disqualification. We have clearly made a mistake. and we have to learn. We will leave the circuit evaluating what happened and we will understand what went wrong. Losing a one-two is frustrating and we can only apologize to George who drove such a beautiful race“.

“Lewis obviously gets promoted to first place, he was the fastest of the two-stoppers and is a worthy winner. Despite the disqualification, there are many positives to take from this weekend. We had a car that was the benchmark in today’s race on two different strategies. Just a few months ago, this would have been inconceivable..

We head into the summer break having won three of our last four games. We will try to return after the break rejuvenated and with the aim of maintaining our positive trajectory.”.