A Saturday that is difficult to comment on at Spa under the sports plan. Morning qualifying returns values ​​similar to those of Friday, where it is, if anything, the human factor of the drivers that returns a slightly shuffled starting grid. Verstappen then turns pole into victory in front of the excellent Piastri, behind whom the order of arrival was affected by the traffic in the pit lane during the passage to intermediates. The day dedicated to the Sprint, however, suffers again delays due to rainresolving the issue of how to tackle a problem that is only partially beyond the control of Formula 1.

Visibility beyond grip

FIA, teams and Formula 1 are capable of great things, but checking the weather is not yet one of them. Rain has been responsible for many delays in modern Formula 1, but the current generation of cars has emphasized the problem. In the wet, the ground effect causes riders to feel sudden peaks of grip alternating with sharp drops, an absence-absence without intermediate passages that make driving more unpredictable. The concerns about safety in the event of rain, however, do not concern the precarious grip, especially since aquaplaning episodes are by now rare, if anything critical visibility.

The theme does not concern only Formula 1, but every car in the wet. After the race, Verstappen recalled other races he had taken part in in Formula 3 in which visibility was precarious, to then reveal that even on Saturday in Spa, from his first position he struggled even to distinguish the Safety Car. Modern Formula 1 cars however accentuate the problem not only for the speeds reachedbut also for how they are set up.

Critical weight

FIA and teams continue on the path of mud flaps to improve visibility in the event of a wet race, whose first tests on the track however proved to be a failure. Even in the case of future progress, however, this would be a solution far from theaddress the root of the problem, including the excessive weight of the single-seaters. The constant weighting of Formula 1 cars in recent years has in fact required expedients from legislators to preserve performance, to the detriment of visibility in the wet.

Faced with the increase in weight in recent years, the only viable solution for not sacrificing lap times was to increase grip in two ways: widen the tires and increase the aerodynamic load. The wide tires that returned to Formula 1 in 2017 dispose of enormous quantities of water every second, to which is added, however, that raised from the bottom. Furthermore, the single-seaters with ground effect have been designed to maintain the trail narrow and high to reduce aerodynamic disturbance, with the side effect, however, of prolonging the dispersion of water droplets in the air.

Look to 2026

Reducing weight would allow for narrower tires and easier aerodynamics while maintaining consistent lap times. Lightening has already been set as a priority for 2026, however the year in which it is expected that the increase in electric power will cause further heaviness of the battery. Among the feared hypotheses circulates that of a shortening of the stridewhich however, in addition to lightening the car, would impoverish it in terms of aerodynamic load and grip.

The situation outlines the classic problem of the short blanket, where acting on one front introduces critical issues elsewhere. Setting up the 2026 cars to improve visibility in the wet could be excessive, but it is certainly an aspect to take into consideration, moreover that lightening is already one of the key objectives. However, the technical regulation is not the only tool available to reduce delays and inconvenience in the event of rain. Small tricks in sports management and logistics would help reduce the number of occasions in which the problem will reoccur, such as avoiding programming an inflexible format such as that of the Sprint in one of the rainiest regions of Europe.