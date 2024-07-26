by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen Penalty at Spa: Dutchman Forced to Comeback

As we had widely anticipated, Max Verstappen will suffer a grid penalty in the Belgian Grand Prix. The Dutchman’s Red Bull has in fact been fitted with a fifth internal combustion engine (only four are permitted in the entire season), and therefore the three-time world champion will start ten places behind his qualifying result.

Already in 2022 and 2023 Red Bull chose to take advantage of the Spa-Francorchamps track to mount new components and take a penalty with Verstappen (who won both grand prix). On this track it is in fact relatively easy to recover, and in addition Super Max has always been thrilled by feeling “the scent” of home (he was born 90 km from the circuit).

The press release

This is the press release just arrived from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer.

The hypothesis of the fifth power unit unmarked by Red Bull at Spa was widely in the air, to the point that we had already reported it in June. For the Milton Keynes team, introducing the new engine was an absolute necessity, as the Canadian one was knocked out by a failure of the ERS that then extended to the ICE. Also in terms of the fight for the world championship, it is a logical choice for Red Bull, who otherwise would have had to wait for Zandvoort (after the summer break), where a backward position on the starting grid is clearly more penalizing.

Yuki also gets a penalty Tsunodawho unlike Verstappen changes the entire power unit and will therefore start from the back of the grid.