by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren, Stella’s trust

TO Spa an interim free practice session was held, in which the rain was the main protagonist and – with the help of Lance Stroll’s accident – ​​allowed only a fifth of the lap time to be completed (12 minutes out of 60). McLaren he still made the most of the session, and beyond the times (Oscar Piastri second, Lando Norris fourth) it was important to check the behaviour of the MCL38 in view of qualifying which is expected to be fundamental also because Max Verstappen will be forced to start with a ten-place penalty.

Stella’s words

“This session was quite useful in view of qualifying. Even though we didn’t do much running, having done a few laps on the intermediate tyres was important; we were also able to validate, for example, anew wingit was important to see that it performed well aerodynamically even in the rain. We were still able to do something useful in this session.“, this is the comment of the team principal Andrea Star to Sky Sports F1. “Tomorrow we expect a race with more dry conditions, so yesterday’s work was very useful to understand where we want to be with the car setup.“.

“Will the race pace management be more delicate with the new asphalt? The indications we had yesterday tell us that it will be more difficult: the soft and medium which were perfect tyres for the race last year are now degrading rapidly. Now with the softs and in some conditions on the mediums there is graining on the front left, so they are no longer the preferred tyres for the race. The hard tyres, which were very difficult to use last year, are the preferred choices for Sunday this year. It was important yesterday to confirm that this is the direction but it was also important to understand that it will not be one of those races where you are constantly attacking, because the tyres do not allow it: in certain phases a bit of tactics will also be needed. I expect a race that is once again quite hard-fought and open as we have had in recent weeks“, he continued.

The chaos Hungary

Stella finally returned to Hungary, a topic that has been a hot topic at McLaren in recent days. The team principal underlined how for Norris this was an opportunity for growth: “Lando lost the victory in the early stages of the race and why in the final phase he was not clear-headed enough to understand that if he had let Oscar pass immediately then he would have had the chance to attack him. In this sense there have been some positive reflections, I am really encouraged to see our drivers and the team converting every opportunity into an occasion to be stronger in the future, this is in my opinion the fundamental approach in Formula 1“.