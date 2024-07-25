by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz towards Spa

Immediately after the Hungarian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz he had admitted that Spa-Francorchamps was a circuit that theoretically should not have been favourable to Ferraribut hoped that the final result could be better than sixth place.

Four days later, the Spaniard continues to think that the SF-24 can do better than at the Hungaroring. At the moment McLaren is superior, but with a Red Bull in difficulty and a Max Verstappen who could suffer a ten-place penalty for the engine change Smooth Operator He doesn’t want to set any limits for this weekend.

Sainz’s words

“Spa is a completely different circuit to the Hungaroring, which was more similar to Montmeló in terms of aerodynamic downforce and cornering speeds. This is a track more similar to Silverstone, where we had a difficult weekend. and suffered a lot at team level“, these are his words in the press conference of the Belgian GP.

“I am nevertheless encouraged by the progress seen in Hungary.we were a bit quicker there, especially in the race. Let’s see how we go in Spa and if we can get closer to the first two teams, because it’s clear now that Red Bull and McLaren have three-four tenths on us if they can give their best“.