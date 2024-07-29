by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Spa, the report cards of the promoted

1. George Russell. Everything he has under control is working divinely after a Friday when the car was theoretically fourth force. The team has the courage to go back on the developments and indulge the dandy in a lucid madness that pays resounding dividends. Regardless of how it went, it is a slap in the face to those who live by data and not by sensations and remember that the driver is not only the foot but also the head and personality. Then, there is no point in hiding, in the head he would not take certain risks: others who can play the joker limit themselves to their homework. I am not surprised that a call like that comes from a driver nurtured and raised in the Mercedes environment.

2. Lewis Hamilton. Boiled is the sense of sport of those who, beyond the journalistic provocations, believe they can unmask someone who at almost 40 years old has won 105 GPs, seven World Championships and despite everything still has the hunger to run, compete, to get angry when they do him an injustice, to wait for a victory and cry after having achieved it. If he is boiled, what are we?

3. Charles Leclerc. Perfect qualifying and a 2/3 race as the leader, yet he has to thank Russell’s disqualification for finishing 3rd. Cold podium and lukewarm pole: nothing but broths waiting for the hot dishmaybe already at the end of August. From Spain onwards a continuous “I would like to but I can’t” from this guy who evidently must love Ferrari a lot, and who in the last two GPs has done what many people (even here) asked of him: maximise the potential, even when the car doesn’t work. Post scriptum of solidarity for Oliver Bearmanwho isn’t even in F1 but already knows that in 2025 he will find that handsome team-man Ocon next to him: either he runs away in the night at the third race running naked in the paddock, or already in 2026 he will have a vaccination booklet that will make him indestructible for the next 20 years.

F1 Spa, the report cards of the failed

3. Carlos Sainz. Charles laughs, but Carlos cries. He gets everything wrong on the decisive lap and throws away the second new set of intermediates. Total anonymity in the race, even when it comes to his cup of tea, that is, race vision and strategy. And, perhaps, in light of today’s announcement, we can understand why. With all he has done, and with all due respect to Williams’ history, he deserved better.

2. Sergio Perez. For a story that begins, another that probably ends. No one would tear their clothes (not even Perez, who would take – I think – a millionaire severance pay). I’m more sorry that without him I would have to invent three failures every time and no longer two. Yesterday’s performance was also enough to make your arms drop, second on the grid but arriving behind Max who started from Hungary. Honor anyway to Checo who resisted against the automaton well beyond expectations and a smile for those candid words at the beginning of 2021: “I won’t be doing the second guide“Three years later, he can say he got it right.

1. Landon Norris. After the good life of Miami, a fricassee of first-rate blunders for a boy who proved to be practically infallible as long as the car was in the mid-range. Up there, however, he gets dizzy.. It’s not a question of young age (Norris is 25 this year and is in his sixth season in F1, so he’s no longer a rookie), but of being used to being at the top. That damned last step that makes the difference between champions and good drivers (obviously applies to all sports). Everyone has been there, even Verstappen. Of course, it’s taking him a while and Spa is also a sign that it might take more. From Imola onwards, when both he and Piastri had the car to win, it was Piastri who scored the most points (ten). In the sea against sharks you can’t afford to lose blood. Marko, the patron saint of journalists, knows it and in fact sends him on holiday saying that Piastri is mentally stronger. Provocation, yes, but up to a certain point.