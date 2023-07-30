F1 Spa, the classification of the race

F1 Spa, the race report

History of an announced domain: Red Bull routs the competition at Spa-Francorchamps and wins all 12 races before the summer break. In Belgium Max wins Verstappen, the landlord not only of the circuit (he was born 90 km from here), but more and more of Formula 1: for Super Max there are 45 successes in his career, now he is -6 from Alain Prost and -8 from Sebastian Vettel : after reaching and overtaking Ayrton Senna, he still has time to do the same with the four-time world champions already this year. By also winning in his home Zandvoort, Verstappen would also match Vettel’s record nine consecutive victories. Historical notes on who is making history. And, in doing so, he is destroying the present: the superiority over his teammate Sergio is embarrassing Perezwhich gives Red Bull its fifth double of the year but finishes 22 seconds behind the world champion.

Third Charles Leclerc, who fights how he can and against whom he can. The Monegasque, who started from pole position, is already overtaken at the end of the Kemmel by Perez: the same fate on the ninth lap against Verstappen, who on lap 17 completes the comeback from sixth place for the tenth success of the season out of 12 GPs. Well done the Ferrari driver and the garage in responding promptly to the attempt undercut of Lewis Hamilton at the last stop to conquer the third podium of the season. On the other hand, Carlos Sainz was unlucky, whose race was ruined by a contact at the first corner with Oscar Piastri: the Australian immediately knocked out, the Ferrari driver continued despite a gash in the side in the hope of heavy rain that would disrupt the GP. The rain comes but disappears after ten minutes, and for the Spaniard (who crashed to last place) it no longer makes sense to continue.

F1 Spa, live coverage of the race

Future appointments

Formula 1 goes on vacation until the end of August and returns to the track on the weekend of the 27th: the race will take place in Verstappen’s “other” home, Zandvoort. Engines running in the basin Orange starting from Friday 25: the first free practice will take place at 12.30, FP2 is scheduled for 16. The third session will start on Saturday morning at 11.30, while the fight for pole will start at 15. The Grand Prix will start at the same time.