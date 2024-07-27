by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Spa, Qualifying results

1st row 1. Charles Leclerc 1:53.654

Ferrari 2. Sergio Perez 1:53.665

Red Bull 2nd row 3. Lewis Hamilton 1:53.735

Mercedes 4. Landon Norris 1:53.881

McLaren 3rd row 5. Oscar Plates 1:53.927

McLaren 6. George Russell 1:54.184

Mercedes 4th row 7. Carlos Sainz 1:54.477

Ferrari 8. Fernando Alonso 1:54.665

Aston Martin 5th row 9. Esteban Ocon 1:54.710

Alpine 10. Alex Albon 1:54.473

Williams 6th row 11. Max Verstappen* 1:53.159

Red Bull 12. Pierre Gasly 1:54.635

Alpine 7th row 13. Daniel Ricciardo 1:54.682

RB 14. Valtteri Bottas 1:54.764

Kick Sauber 8th row 15. Lance Stroll 1:55.716

Aston Martin 16. Nico Hulkenberg 1:56.308

Haas 9th row 17. Kevin Magnussen 1:56.500

Haas 18. Logan Sargeant 1:57.230 10th row 19. Guanyu Zhou 1:57.775

Kick Sauber 20. Yuki-Tsunoda** 1:56.593

RB * penalized ten positions for introducing the fifth internal combustion engine.

** penalised 60 positions for replacing the entire power unit

F1 Spa, Qualifying Report

The wet track at Spa exalts the strongest driver on the grid. However, due to the penalty, he will be forced to make a comeback. Max Verstappen achieves the best time in Belgium, beating all the competition by six tenths, but Charles’ Ferrari will start from pole Leclerc.

(updating)

F1 Spa, live Qualifying

You can relive the emotions of the Spa Qualifying with our live commentary.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow at 3pm for the 14th Grand Prix of the year.