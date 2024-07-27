by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Spa, Qualifying results
|1st row
|1. Charles Leclerc 1:53.654
Ferrari
|2. Sergio Perez 1:53.665
Red Bull
|2nd row
|3. Lewis Hamilton 1:53.735
Mercedes
|4. Landon Norris 1:53.881
McLaren
|3rd row
|5. Oscar Plates 1:53.927
McLaren
|6. George Russell 1:54.184
Mercedes
|4th row
|7. Carlos Sainz 1:54.477
Ferrari
|8. Fernando Alonso 1:54.665
Aston Martin
|5th row
|9. Esteban Ocon 1:54.710
Alpine
|10. Alex Albon 1:54.473
Williams
|6th row
|11. Max Verstappen* 1:53.159
Red Bull
|12. Pierre Gasly 1:54.635
Alpine
|7th row
|13. Daniel Ricciardo 1:54.682
RB
|14. Valtteri Bottas 1:54.764
Kick Sauber
|8th row
|15. Lance Stroll 1:55.716
Aston Martin
|16. Nico Hulkenberg 1:56.308
Haas
|9th row
|17. Kevin Magnussen 1:56.500
Haas
|18. Logan Sargeant 1:57.230
|10th row
|19. Guanyu Zhou 1:57.775
Kick Sauber
|20. Yuki-Tsunoda** 1:56.593
RB
** penalised 60 positions for replacing the entire power unit
F1 Spa, Qualifying Report
The wet track at Spa exalts the strongest driver on the grid. However, due to the penalty, he will be forced to make a comeback. Max Verstappen achieves the best time in Belgium, beating all the competition by six tenths, but Charles’ Ferrari will start from pole Leclerc.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow at 3pm for the 14th Grand Prix of the year.
