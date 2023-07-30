Since the first free practice session, the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa has been marred by rain. The weather forecast does not exclude new rainfall for Sunday’s race, but even in the case of dry conditions there are many unknowns. In fact, no one has been able to simulate the race pace since the beginning of the weekend, on a track which, moreover, has consistent levels of degradation. Simone Berra, Chief Engineer of Pirelli, illustrates the possible scenarios a few hours after the traffic lights go out.

We are heading towards the Grand Prix without ever running in the dry. How do teams evaluate strategy in these contexts?

“This is one of the more complicated situations. There was not a really dry session to collect data. We hoped that at least the Sprint was, in order to have some information on compound degradation. That didn’t happen and we have to rely on the simulations done before the weekend, as well as some data collected in Q3 of the two qualifying sessions, which however are not fully reliable because the track was still damp. A lot is based on simulations and on the experience gained during the season in circuits with a similar severity, also taking advantage of last year’s edition. It is very difficult to have accurate data and the strategy could easily change. Temperatures could have an influence, but last year they were even higher and this further complicates assessments. In 2022 there were between 35-40°C for asphalt, while this year 28-30°C is expected from Meteo France simulations.

Let’s imagine that the strategic doubts are not only about the stops and the compounds, but also about how to manage the driving pace…

“Correct. The teams have no references, not having simulated the race with full fuel. They too will have difficulty estimating the degradation and consequently how much to manage the pace. We’ve already seen it in past races where there was more data anyway, but some teams still managed more than was necessary, arriving at the end of the stint with a tire that was still working well”.

If the Grand Prix takes place in the dry, what are the most plausible strategies?

“As simulated before the weekend, a two-stop race is expected, as was last year. It’s a high energy track and having rained a lot in the last couple of days the asphalt won’t be particularly rubberised. Therefore, we expect double stop to be the winning strategy. The hard compound was used a lot in 2022, while this year we expect more use of the softer tyres. The most likely strategy could be soft-media-media, or soft-media-soft. With these temperatures and track conditions, the difficulty with the hard tire is keeping the tires in the right operating window, especially the front axle. With such long straights, it’s easy to go out the window and start sliding a lot. From this point of view, the medium offers the best compromise between grip and degradation, while the soft we expect it to suffer more from degradation, especially on the rear”.

“Single parking is not totally excluded. Here, however, overcoming is not so complicated. Furthermore, 18 and a half seconds are lost in the pit lane, among the lowest values ​​of the season. The two-stop therefore remains the fastest, while for the single pit-stop we should focus on the hard. At that point, however, it would be necessary to make it work. Those who have more downforce or in any case those who manage to generate more heat in the tire could think of a medium-hard or soft-hard strategy”.

What is the wear life of the tire, in case someone decides not to stop waiting for the rain to arrive?

“Life on wear and tear in Spa is not particularly a problem. Both in 2022 with the 18-inch rims, but also earlier with the 13” ones, we saw that in cold conditions the tires didn’t suffer particularly from graining. The useful life of the soft is around 30-32 laps, which is more than half the race. Extending the stint is possible, but the problem is performance. If you go outside the performance window, both downwards and upwards due to overheating, grip is lost and it is not advisable to continue beyond a certain point”.

“Having a medium or a hard tire certainly allows you to be more flexible when the rain arrives. In the event of high humidity or light rain, however, it is better to stay on the soft or medium setting, since it is difficult to get the hard ones up to temperature. Another unknown is the sun. Were it to go out, the track would tend to have temperature peaks towards the top. If we went towards last year’s temperatures, the hard would also be usable in the two-stop strategy”.

In the scenario of an entirely wet race, should we also expect stops to replace the intermediates?

“Yes. It will also depend on how dry the track will be. In the Sprint the intermediate worked very well, showing a sufficient level of mechanical resistance even when the asphalt was drying. The intermediate completed eleven laps without major problems. If it rains during the Grand Prix, we expect the intermediate to be able to hold out for half the race. Doing the entire Grand Prix, on the other hand, wouldn’t make much sense, also due to a little degradation that would reduce performance”.