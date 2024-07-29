by VALERIO BARRETTA

Russell, the denied masterpiece

George’s Gamble Russell stopping just once in Belgium had paid huge dividends, but scrutineering revealed his Mercedes W15 was 1.5kg underweight.

For the British driver, disqualification was inevitable. A disqualification that erases the final result but not the strategic masterpiece put together by #63, the only one who chose a single stop at Spa. Of course, Russell was in a position to take such a risk – with the same number of stops he would have fought only for the top-5 -, but this risk must be taken first and foremost (Carlos Sainz for example had little to lose by going much longer in the first stint) and then it was worthy of consideration, as the track conditions had changed a lot compared to the race pace simulations.

The words of Isola

Pirelli, who before the race had not even considered a one-stopper as a possible strategy, explained through motorsport director Mario Island why Russell’s choice paid off: “On the eve of the race, we had said that the single stop would not have been a convenient choice because it was not fast enough compared to the double stop but Russell’s performance – beyond the subsequent disqualification – appears to be a Denied the forecasts“, this is the comment on Pirelli channels.

“To try to give a first explanation, at least from the point of view of the behaviour of the tyres, we can highlight some factors. First of all, in the GP there was a ten degrees more on the asphalt compared to FP2, which probably contributed to strongly limiting that graining which, instead, had been very significant on the mediums in the long runs. Furthermore, we can assume that the teams have worked a lot on thetrim of the single-seaters, both to find the right compromise between a wet qualifying and a dry race and to try to protect the front axle that is most subject to graining. A third element to keep in mind is that many drivers have managed the medium stints with great careespecially in the faster corners“.