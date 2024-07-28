by VALERIO BARRETTA

Plates still on the podium

For the third time in the last four races, Oscar Plates he went on the podium. And, if McLaren hadn’t penalised him with a rather questionable strategy at Silverstone, the Australian would now be on four consecutive top-3s in Formula 1. Not bad for Icekidwho was preferred to Lando in the Belgian Grand Prix Norris but he was not free from blame: an imperfect second stop (his long one contributed to the 4″ pit stop) and the excessive time spent in overtaking Charles Leclerc cost the Australian the fight in the final with the Mercedes.

Piastri’s words

Piastri, however, believes that the dirty air in the first part of the race had a major impact on his Grand Prix: “It crossed my mind very briefly to make a stop, though. I thought it was very riskyespecially having to stay out for so long“, this is the pilot’s comment to Sky Sports F1. “From the data I saw on Friday I wasn’t totally convinced, but it was clearly possible to do it. Congratulations to George and Mercedes for taking that risk that paid off, but I think that even with two stops I could have done better.“.

“At the pit stop there was a mistake on my partI braked too late and made life too difficult, but I think it wasn’t that detail that influenced the final result“, added the Australian.

“There is definitely something to be ironed out, but I’m not too worried about it. I made a mistake in Q3, and having so much dirty air made the difference. Without that it would have been a bit easier, but these things happen and I will try to improve next time. I think it was a very positive weekend anyway.“.