by VALERIO BARRETTA

Spa: Russell disqualified, Hamilton makes 105 in F1

The result of the Spa-Francorchamps race changes. As widely expected, the first checks on George’s car Russell – under the minimum weight of 1.5 kg – led to the British driver being disqualified from the race. The winner of the Belgian GP is therefore Lewis Hamiltonwho achieved his 105th career success.

Mercedes was already summoned by the stewards at 18.10, while team principal Toto Wolff was immediately pessimistic about the possibility of saving the one-two.

The press release

This is the statement from the commissioners.

In FIA they measured the measurements with and without tires between the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell to verify if the tires are actually playing an important role in this irregular data. However, Hamilton’s passed the checks.