F1 Spa, McLaren confirms himself in qualifying

There McLaren a reality of Formula 1 has now returned. The Woking team seems to have finally come out of the technical quagmire and – bringing the “real” MCL60 to the track starting from Austria – has finally given its drivers a competitive car for the top five positions .

Top-5 that yesterday was clawed by Oscar in qualifying Plates, author of an extraordinary performance in Q2 (where he obtained the best time) but who missed the decisive blow on a dry track. Landau Norris slightly subdued: the Briton paid in terms of lap time for a gravel excursion during Q1, which he says totally destroyed the bottom of the MCL60. Considering the unusual half-second gap to his team-mate, one has to believe that without the damage to the car the #4 had the potential to be on the second row.

Piastri’s words

“I felt very comfortable when the conditions got quite difficult“, commented Piastri. “When the track was drying, however, it was a more difficult moment, indeed the switch to slicks was a bit of a hindrance, as I’ve never ridden here in the dry with a Formula 1 car. So, I didn’t know the braking points well. Tomorrow we will have another chance: Ferrari are strong again, so for the rest of the weekend there could be two or three teams fighting behind Red Bull“.

Norris’s words

“I entered the track in Q1 and I completely destroyed the bottom of the carso I’m really happy to be in Q3“added teammate Norris. “Oscar did a good second sector, but if I hadn’t made a mistake in Q1, we could have been closer. It’s frustrating because potentially the car was very close to those in front“.