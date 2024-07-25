By Carlo Platella

Toto Wolff had promised it. At the last possible race before the summer break Mercedes introduces new updates to W15with the aim of taking a further step towards the top. The innovations are concentrated in the most important area of ​​Formula 1 ground effect, the floor, with the potential to guarantee significant gains in terms of load and driveability. Spa will be a first test, awaiting the most important test bench which will be Zandvoort.

The Spa Fund

In the Ardennes pit lane, the Brackley team carried out pit-stop tests with the W15 already equipped with the new floor. From the outside, you can appreciate the changes made to the rise along the edge, a geometry that acts as a lateral diffuser to extract the flows laterally to the Venturi channels, generating aerodynamic load directly at the centre of the car. This is an area that has been the subject of repeated attention by Mercedes in recent years. At Spa the team reduces the number of vortex generators, introducing in compensation the geometry with the two curved flaps proposed first by Red Bull in 2023.

The analysis of the evolution of the Mercedes fund with the updates brought to Spa

From the rear three-quarter view, however, a small adjustment to the kerning of the lateral anti-intrusion cone can be noted. Also not to be overlooked is the appearance of the metal wire along the front edge, present for reasons of geometric legality and therefore indicating an alteration of the volumes. In all likelihood, the innovations described so far correspond only to a small portion of the changes actually madeacting as indicators of further changes present in the lower portion of the fund, which is also the most important.

The objectives

It is legitimate to assume that the new fund arriving at Spa aims to fill the remaining gaps of the W15, fully exposed on the torrid and tortuous Hungarian track.Budapest confirmed what we expected before the weekend, that is, that we are more competitive at low temperatures than at high temperatures”, Russel’s comment to the press present at Spa, including FormulaPassion. “We have some updates, which we will see if they will allow us to take the next step after the one taken in Canada, with the aim of challenging Red Bull and McLaren”.

The Mercedes seen between Canada and Hungary has proven to be particularly competitive at low temperatures and on the most limiting tracks for the front. The Silver Arrow continues to suffer from a certain unpredictability of the rear, which is both the cause and the effect of poor management of the rear tires. “I think we suffer from overheating more than others, we need to find a way to keep the temperatures of the rear tyres low”, Toto Wolff’s post-race commentary in Budapest.

In addition to increasing downforce and aerodynamic efficiency, the new floor aims to stabilize the rear of the W15. Improving the car’s character and driveability could have significant repercussions on the stopwatch, as has already happened with previous developments: “We brought a reasonable package of upgrades to Canada, but it wasn’t anywhere near what we gained on the clock. I think that we have much more confidence in the machine thanks to the way it behaves now and we can push closer to the limit. The tyres are in better condition in the race now and we can manage them more easily. It’s a chain reaction on performance”Russell commented in Budapest. The aim is therefore to continue in the wake of what has been done so far, with Zandvoort offering a more indicative judgement on the latest updates than Spa will.