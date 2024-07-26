by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes, the new fund is not convincing

It seems to be a constant in recent months: a team introduces updates, and these create more problems than advantages. Only remaining with the “top” teams, Ferrari has paid with the proposing the Montmeló package, Red Bull gained nothing in the fight against McLaren, and now also Mercedes has rediscovered the aerodynamic bounce after having debuted the new fund, while the only one that seems to guess every development is the Woking team.

In the first two free practice sessions at Spa-Francorchamps, Lewis Hamilton he complained about how much the W15 was jumping, and in general in Brackley they seemed to be struggling a lot both in terms of one lap and pace. This Friday is undoubtedly a step backwards, to the point that the seven-time world champion (fifth in FP1 and tenth in FP2) is hoping for rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Hamilton’s words

“It’s a pretty bad day, I really don’t know what to say“, this is Sir Lewis’ first comment. “In the last races the feeling was great, but today it was completely different. We worked on it: the first session didn’t go very well, but then in the second we made some changes and we started off great, then when I switched to the soft tyre I couldn’t improve and there were a few balance problems. In the afternoon it went better, but it was the same for everyone else. Being 1″2 behind is not a big deal.“.

“The weather? If it is drier, we will not be in the best places at the moment, but during the night we can certainly make some changes. I think if it rains the fight will be a bit more open.hopefully we can do a better job. I think the car should be better on the wet than on the dry“.