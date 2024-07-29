by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marko stings Norris

Helmut Mark he certainly doesn’t leave room for second thoughts when he has to express judgments. And, if he can put pressure or make someone nervous, he is always on the front line, especially if the driver in question is Lando NorrisThe Briton showed how much he has to learn to manage the pressure that comes with being in the top positions with his mistake on the first corner at Spa-Francorchamps, which saw him lose three positions and immediately find Max Verstappen in his mirrors.

Yesterday’s race is for the Austrian the demonstration that Norris is not mentally ready to challenge the world champion. Moreover: the great performance of Oscar Piastri – second after the disqualification of George Russell – would reveal how the Australian is stronger mentally.

Marko’s words

“It seems that Piastri is the mentally strongest driver in McLarenI didn’t see any mistakes from him in the race, nor from the Mercedes drivers and Max.“, these are the words of the Austrian immediately after the Grand Prix referring to Sky Germany. “His improvements in race pace are great.“.

The ranking

With the Hungarian GP episodes and the podium at Spa, Piastri is now in fourth place in the World Championship, with only 32 points to recover from Norris. Who is therefore called to a peremptory response in Verstappen’s other home, Zandvoort. Ironically, there is the sea a step away, because for Norris it feels like a last resort.