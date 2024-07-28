The classic Spa dilemma has come back again this season. Should we aim for a lighter set-up to be effective in the first and third sectors, or should we choose a more loaded setup to have more support and stability in the central split time, the most driven one? A theme that comes up cyclically every year but that, for this weekend, has seen the addition of two factors: rain and tyre degradation, with the latter being higher than expected.

This was one of the questions that the engineers asked themselves after the end of the two free practices, when during the night the last setup choices had to be made in view of the rest of the weekend, with potentially wet qualifying and a race that was expected to be dry. Although it is true that starting in front is always an element in your favor, essentially no team reasoned aiming for a wet setup, because the focus on this track was more on the race than on qualifying.

On other, narrower and more tortuous circuits, the opposite could have worked but, based on the characteristics of Spa and what was seen on Friday in terms of tyre degradation, the teams decided to focus mainly on Sunday.

Alex Albon, Williams FW46 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The new asphalt gives more grip, but it is also aggressive

The partial resurfacing of the Spa-Francorchamps Formula 1 circuit has caused some headaches for drivers and teams. Last month, resurfacing work was completed on 3.5km of the Spa circuit, about half its length, spread across three different areas: the section from Blanchimont to Eau Rouge, from the start of the Kemmel straight to Bruxelles and from the Campus curve to Paul Frère.

The works were aimed at improving the safety conditions of the track, not only by ensuring greater grip, but also by eliminating some roughness due to the old asphalt sections. It should be kept in mind that some curves had already been modified and resurfaced in previous years, when the Spa track administration decided to modify certain sections, such as curve 9, in order to host motorcycle competitions.

But while the improvements did exactly what was hoped, improving these areas, they also opened up a particular scenario for the teams that was difficult to ignore in the analysis. Some parts offer high grip, but with a high degree of abrasiveness, while other sections are the opposite, with significantly less grip. For example, the 12-13 chicane took the drivers by surprise during the weekend, especially in the wet, given the lower grip.

“I think three-quarters of the track is probably the smoothest of the season, and the other quarter is probably the roughest of the season. You’re in two completely different windows and that combination of factors has caused a lot of damage to the tyres. It’s the same for everyone, but I don’t think anyone expected this level of degradation,” explained George Russell on Saturday, noting how this level of degradation has taken many teams by surprise, as they had expected the wear to be less severe.

Pirelli Tires Photo by: Pirelli

Another element is graining, already seen on Friday during free practice: it will also be up to the drivers to understand how and how much to push, but without forcing their hand excessively in the resurfaced sections, so as not to trigger that annoying phenomenon that is difficult to clean: “It’s a very different Spa to the one we knew, they’ve resurfaced a large part of the track, there’s much more grip. However, we’ve also seen more graining, which makes degradation more difficult to control”, Sainz explained.

Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola explained that the data collected so far shows that the new surface is causing increased tyre wear. “It’s smoother if you look at the roughness, but it’s generating more grip. Some of that grip is probably adhesive, but the result is that it stresses the tyres more, increasing overheating and also graining, especially on the front left.”

This also had an influence on the choices for the weekend, not so much on the number of stops, but on the compounds that will be used. Although it is true that last year the sprint changed the cards on the table a bit, twelve months ago the soft was one of the most used compounds, while today it remains more in the background.

“Last year it was a two-stop race for most teams, using the medium and the soft. This year, I think the one-stop requires too much management. So, in practice, it’s not an option. The two-stop strategy is the fastest on paper and while last year the hard was not used at all, this year the hard is a good compound for the race. So, we think the fastest strategy is medium, hard, hard,” added Isola.

The McLaren MCL38 rear wing Picture of: George Piola

An interesting topic, for several reasons: few teams kept aside a second set of hard tyres from the beginning, deciding to use them instead in FP1. A choice perhaps partly due to the fact that many teams expected a situation similar to last year, while the degradation turned out to be greater than expected. Furthermore, the fact that it rained on Saturday somehow “reset” the track, which will once again have little rubber except for that left by the support series in the morning.

Teams’ choices between load and top speed

The differences between the teams, however, are not only in the sets kept aside, but also in the aerodynamic choices. McLaren continued on the path taken on Friday, while Max Verstappen returned to the more loaded wing tested in FP1.

A decision due to three different factors: first of all the fact that Red Bull does not have a very unloaded wing in its arsenal, so much so that last year it showed up on the fastest tracks with a more loaded unit than its rivals, but with only the DRS flap cut, with a de facto economic modification. The three-time world champion tried the more unloaded solution in FP2 with the flap cut in two different sections, but he did not find himself completely at ease, not to mention that it did not guarantee a particularly significant increase in speed.

“If you look at McLaren, for example, they have a very thin wing. It seems to work for them, but it didn’t work for me. So, again, the strategy is a bit different,” the Dutchman said after qualifying. Finally, Red Bull believes that this choice can guarantee something more in terms of tyre management, especially considering that the Milton Keynes team has two mediums and not two sets of hards.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Shifting the focus to Mercedes, the case of the Star offers some further considerations on how not having an intermediate solution may have played a role in the choices of the German team. During the second free practice session, Lewis Hamilton tried a more loaded solution to solve the balance problems, which he would have actually preferred also in view of the race.

The basic problem is that between the most loaded specification tested by the British driver and the most unloaded one there is a speed delta of about 5-6 km/h, which increases further if compared to McLaren and Red Bull, with a clear impact in terms of lap time. This then pushed Hamilton to go back to the most unloaded wing. A discussion that also applies to other teams, including McLaren itself, which believes that the speed delta on the straights is an important element in terms of racing, which pushed the choice towards the most unloaded solution.

However, there are also teams that have chosen to differentiate: at Haas, for example, Hulkenberg has opted for the more charged solution, while Magnussen has chosen the more uncharged one.