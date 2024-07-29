by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hill and Hamilton’s forfeit victory

A masterly race conduct from all points of view: decisive start, constant race pace and careful strategy. And yet, Lewis Hamilton was beaten on the track by George Russell. The stewards at Spa-Francorchamps, however, caught the underweight #63 Mercedes and therefore awarded the victory to the seven-time world champion, his 105th career win. Although it was awarded by default, it is a deserved result, and one that would most likely have arrived anyway if Russell’s car had been within the rules.

Curiously, even 30 years ago the Belgian Grand Prix had a repercussion in the race direction: at the time the protagonist was Michael Schumacherwhose success at Spa was taken away by the stewards in favor of Damon Hill. After the checks in parc fermé, the stewards decided to disqualify the Kaiser because the bottom of the steps of his Benetton was judged to be irregular due to excessive wear.

Hill’s words

Hill himself recalled what happened 30 years ago.

Really bad luck for George who did everything right. Lewis has benefited and maybe he’s due a bit of good luck? Life is full of surprises. Which is how we like it. Just to add, I won the Belgian GP in 1994 in Brussels Airport, where I am now! Michael’s plank was too thin. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) July 28, 2024

