by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton, what a disappointment at Spa

After returning to success in his Silverstone and only surrendering to McLaren in Hungary, Lewis Hamilton has long savoured victory number 105 of an unrepeatable career. At Spa-Francorchamps the seven-time world champion immediately took the position on Sergio Perez and then took the lead by overtaking Charles Leclerc on the Kemmel, managing the race perfectly.

The look that fooled Hamilton was the charm of the imponderablethat wild card that his teammate George Russell played to beat everyone from the back: the single stop that everyone – looking at the data – had excluded. Even #44 thought about stopping just once, but certainly this would have been too high a risk for someone who had everything to lose: in the end he opted for caution and to cover every attempt to undercut (even those too early), a choice that earned him a second place for which he would have signed until Friday but which today sends him into summer break with a bitter taste in his mouth.

Hamilton’s words

“I was surprised how the race ended“, this is his comment on Sky Sports F1. “I had thought of doing just one stop, but the team told me to do two.. I’m disappointed with how it ended, but it went the way it went.“.

“I won’t lose any sleep over it in any case, I’m happy that as a team we achieved a very positive result. A double is a fantastic result and there’s no denying it, we’ll take it home in the summer break hoping to come back even stronger in Zandvoort“.