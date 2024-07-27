Max Verstappen loves the rain: the Dutchman was the first driver to take to the track at the start of the third free practice session of the Belgian GP. The three-time world champion completed four laps on intermediate tyres: after a long run at the hairpin on the launch lap, Max set a 1’01″565 which was the fastest until the rain became much more pouring. The Dutchman used the RB20 equipped with the more loaded rear wing that had been used successfully in FP1, while the cut one was rejected. At the front Max took advantage of the new nose with the narrower nose and the wing that debuted in Budapest, while Sergio Perez (tenth and far behind) had the standard nose available.

Max’s closest pursuer was Oscar Piastri with the McLaren: the Australian, author of a harmless long run at Pouhon, closed his best lap in 2’02″998 at 1″4 from the performance of the three-time world champion, followed by a surprising Pierre Gasly with the Alpine detached by only 177 thousandths. The Frenchman preceded Lando Norris who had a dark face. Reason? The Englishman in an exit in the gravel damaged the floor and the mechanics were forced to dismantle the MCL38 to replace this part.

Norris was caught in the grip of the Alpines because Esteban Ocon was fifth in the second A524, just ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque had just completed a run, four seconds behind Red Bull.

Lance Stroll did not have time to switch to full wets when the rain increased after the first ten minutes: the Canadian with the Aston Martin lost control of the car at the exit of Eau Rouge at the beginning of the Raidillon climb after the compression. Lance was good at controlling the AMR24 in a spin, hitting the barriers on the outside with only the left front wheel.

Only the suspension seems to have broken in the impact, so the Silverstone team should be able to repair the car, allowing Stroll to participate in qualifying. The North American driver was seventh on the timesheet and had not considered that he had completed the last lap in 2’06″037, when the crossover time to go from intermediate to full wet was 2’03”. The recovery operation with the tow truck of the “green” took almost a quarter of an hour, given that the session’s time had not stopped.

When the green light came on, no car returned to the track. The rain continued to increase in intensity and the race direction decided to display the red flag again, which interrupted the third round until the last two minutes, just enough time to give the drivers the chance to do a practice start.

To complete the analysis of the top 10 we find Valtteri Bottas eighth behind Lance Stroll, while ninth was Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes. The Brackley team rejected the new floor that had been brought specifically for Spa: Lewis had not found the balance and the team decided to return to a standard configuration, also reintroducing the carbon diadem on the Halo.

Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen are the only drivers who did not set a time. The Spaniard decided to go out on track at the end of the session with the full wets to try at least one start. The Spaniard went long ending up at low speed in the sand at the hairpin, rejoining the asphalt without problems. Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, Yuki Tsunoda, Guanyu Zhou and Kevin Magnussen simulated the start.