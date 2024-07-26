The two McLarens are back at Spa-Francorchamps, after dominating in Hungary. Lando Norris raises his head with the MCL38 and sets the best time in the second free practice session of the Belgian GP: the Englishman with the soft tyres reaches 1’42″260, a performance that is already one second away from the track record that was set by Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes in 2020.

Oscar Piastri, winner in Budapest, arrived 215 thousandths behind Norris: the Australian was the author of a wide run that cost him something in the good lap, a sign that the papaya cars are very close. Oscar was slightly faster in the long run that began with the mediums and ended with the softs.

Max Verstappen is third, 2 thousandths behind Piastri. The Dutchman, who had been dominant in the first session with a half-second advantage over the McLaren, saw his margin vanish. The Red Bull was dominant in the second sector, but was too slow on the long straights, so Pierre Waché’s team decided to cut the mobile flap of Max’s RB20 with the trailing edge that was carved into two very obvious concaves.

He probably exaggerated, because the race pace shown by the three-time world champion was less in line with that of McLaren. If the Woking team quickly found the balance, the Milton Keynes team is struggling more, but the differences are very small.

The match for the top is between McLaren and Red Bull, with the advantage of Andrea Stella’s team which can rely on two MCL38s, while Christian Horner can only rely on Max, since Sergio Perez is only ninth with a sideral gap of one second from Verstappen.

Ferrari’s response was positive, as it seems they can promote the most advanced aerodynamic package, because the SF-24’s bouncing seemed manageable. The Scuderia can therefore look to the rest of the weekend with a bit of optimism. The other aspect that gives hope to the Prancing Horse is that Carlos Sainz, fourth, and Carlos Sainz, fifth, settled in front of the Mercedes.

The Monegasque with 1’42″837 places Ferrari half a second from Norris, a significant margin that leaves no illusions in looking at the podium, but allows the red to play with an advantage in the “derby” with the Star. Carlos Sainz was less brilliant in the single lap than Charles, but closed a long run decidedly more consistent than his teammate. The feeling is that in Maranello, on a track that is not suitable for the SF-24, he at least found a starting point.

George Russell is sixth with the W15: the Brackley team brought an important package of innovations to Belgium, but judging by the performance it did not give the result that a confident James Allison expected: George has to deal with a one-second separation from the papaya car. It is possible that the official team kept the engine particularly “deflated”. Otherwise, it is not possible to explain the fact that Esteban Ocon’s Alpine is only one tenth behind and immediately behind is Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Lewis Hamilton is only tenth behind Sergio Perez: the seven-time world champion has not found the balance of the W15 and seems to suffer more than expected on a track where, instead, a more competitive black-silver arrow was expected.

Aston Martin, waiting for Enrico Cardile, has to deal with an AMR24 that is not growing: the only certainty is that Lance Stroll, 11th, continues his streak of appointments in which he manages to stay ahead of Fernando Alonso: we are talking about a difference of six thousandths that is not measurable.

Valtteri Bottas is 13th with Sauber who brought yet another package of innovations. The Finn feels it and the same cannot be said for Guanyuhou who is only 19th. Daniel Ricciardo who feels the possibility of returning to Red Bull in place of Perez is 14th with Racing Bull, while the theoretical “failed” Yuki Tsunoda must have been disheartened by last place.

Williams did not shine with Alexander Albon and Lance Sargeant dropping behind Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg in 16th.