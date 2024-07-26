Max Verstappen wanted to put his cards on the table: Red Bull returned to dictating the pace in the first free practice session of the Belgian GP. The Dutchman with the RB20 back to using bazookas was the fastest on the soft tyres in 1’43″372. The performance in the single lap is particularly significant because Max put 531 thousandths ahead of Oscar Piastri. The winner of the Hungarian GP with McLaren is second but far behind. Red Bull has focused on a much more loaded car so it excels in the driven part of Spa (it already allows itself to take the Pohuon curve flat out!), while McLaren has focused on a more unloaded set-up and does better on the long straights.

The three-time world champion, who has unmarked the Honda engine number 5 for which he will pay 10 positions on the starting grid, sought clear prevalence in the single lap because the goal will be to go and look for the pole position. Sergio Perez did not find the feeling with the RB20 (he also had the new floor, but not the nose with the narrow nose) and pays a second from his teammate: the Mexican is seventh, but he complained about not having found a good feeling when entering the curve.

The real surprise of the session was Alexander Albon: the Anglo-Thai placed the Williams in third place with a time of 1’44″099, seven tenths behind Max. Grove’s car, lacking aerodynamic load, took advantage of its good top speeds, meaning it could express its best in the qualifying lap, allowing it to stay ahead of the W15s, i.e. the official cars with the Mercedes engine.

George Russell is fourth, while Lewis Hamilton is fifth. The gap between the black and silver arrows is heavy, over eight tenths. The Brackley team brought a significant package of new features and in search of the greatest load, the seven-time world champion suffered from the bouncing that even forced him to interrupt the long run earlier than expected.

Charles Leclerc with Ferrari is sixth: the Monegasque is 27 thousandths behind Lewis. The feeling is that the red car can compete with Mercedes, while Red Bull and McLaren seem further away. The positive news is that the SF-24 in this first session has not shown a tendency to bouncing, so it is hoped that the Maranello team can continue the weekend in the most advanced configuration. Carlos Sainz is ninth, three tenths behind Leclerc: the Spaniard did not shine in the lap, but he did a good long run, although the race simulation was experienced by everyone with incredible ups and downs.

It is worth remembering that the surface at Spa has been resurfaced and appears to provide more grip across the entire track, so teams will have to find out what the grip threshold is to get the most out of the tyres.

Lando Norris, with the second MCL38, did not impress: he is eighth in the time list, half a second behind Piastri. Certainly not a good start, for someone who has to erase the disappointment of Hungary. Lance Stroll closes the top 10 with the Aston Martin, preceding the asphyxiated Fernando Alonso who is 13th with the other green. Pierre Gasly slipped in between the two Silverstone cars with the Alpine in the new livery. The Frenchman’s start was not bad, while Esteban Ocon’s was disastrous, as he was unable to complete a timed lap due to a hydraulic leak from the Renault power unit.

Daniel Ricciardo who smells Red Bull is 13th with the Racing Bulls, while Yuki Tsunoda is relegated to 16th place, preceded by the yet revised Sauber of Valtteri Bottas. The Finn is 14th and precedes Logan Sargeant with the second FW46.

The two Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnuessen did not impress. GUanyu Zhou with Sauber does not come out of his black hole: the Chinese is the last with a time performance. And he feels that his time is running out.