Max Verstappen set the fastest lap in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix. A sensational time: 1’46″168, or more than 8 tenths faster than the second of its rivals, with a superb central sector but, more generally, with three sectors put together perfectly. Something that all the others failed to achieve But the penalty to be served by 5 places on the grid for having replaced the gearbox this weekend will lead him to slip to sixth place.

This gave the start to the pole to Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. for the Monegasque it is pole number 20 of the season, for a competitive SF-23 and only beaten on the track by RB19 number 1, that of a Max Verstappen so on the ball as to leave everyone speechless. There is really no penalty that holds.

In a qualifying that started with a lot of rain on the asphalt and the obligatory use of Intermediates, but finished with sun, a dry track and Soft tyres, the best and fastest was the Red Bull Racing driver. But it is Ferrari that puts aside the worries of a difficult season to sign a start from the post that gives morale

An excellent guide for Leclerc, because despite having set his time first, with the track improving, he was only beaten by Verstappen. Sergio Perez will start alongside the Maranello Scuderia driver with the first Red Bull RB19. The Mexican was finally effective in Qualifying and this led him to break the sequence of 6 official tests well below expectations.

Perez came close but missed the pole by 57 thousandths. Behind them, on the second row, will be Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W14 and the second Ferrari, that of Carlos Sainz Jr. Hamilton managed to save himself from elimination in Q2 right at the end, while he was very good in the last fast lap of Q3 to put a patch on qualifying that seemed very difficult for the Frecce Nere.

Speaking of the sixth place in which Verstappen fell due to the penalty, another excellent performance by the McLarens should be underlined. This time Oscar Piastri managed to do better than Lando Norris and will start sixth next to Verstappen on Sunday. Norris, author of 2 podium finishes in a row in the last 2 races, will have the second Mercedes next to him, that of George Russell. The Briton, unlike Hamilton, was less effective in the hottest moment of qualifying. Not surprisingly, behind him are only Aston Martin Racing, with the usual Fernando Alonso faster than Lance Stroll. The AMR23s, however, are in free fall: he urgently needs to run for cover to go back to fighting for positions behind the elusive Verstappen.

AlphaTauri can regret, because Yuki Tsunoda was narrowly eliminated at the end of Q2. The qualification to the last part of the official practices, however, was missed by 4 tenths, but the AT04 showed an interesting potential not only in view of the Sunday race, but also for the sprint day that will take place tomorrow.

Alpine is in the midst of the revolution that is involving the top management of the team itself. Meanwhile on the track he continues to suffer. Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were eliminated in Q2, signing 12th and 15th times respectively. With Gasly, the team got the timing wrong on the last lap, the good one, done too early while the track was drying.

Esteban Ocon, on the other hand, was the main culprit of his bad qualifying. With just a few minutes remaining in Q2, the Frenchman lost his Alpine (it was on Slick tires and the track wasn’t completely dry) ending up hitting the right side of the wall on the outside of Turn 9. In this way he damaged the nose and the front wing, losing not only the vertical bulkheads of the same, but also the time to do the decisive time to qualify for Q3.

Kevin Magnussen was the best Haas driver with a bittersweet 13th time. The VF-23 probably had more potential than shown, but a mistake at the same point where Ocon ended up on the wall (Turn 9), he lost the rear by touching the wall with the right rear wheel. The Dane’s car was not damaged, but he missed the most opportune moment to take a place in the Top 10.

Tremendous qualifying for Williams, with both cars eliminated in Q1. Expectations on the Belgian track were high: the Grove car had shown in past GPs that it was very strong on low downforce tracks, but on the wet track – faced with Intermediate tires – both Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant were eliminated. The biggest regret, at Williams, is the Thai’s 16th time, while the American is third from last after having already crashed in the only free practice session done in the morning.

If Valtteri Bottas continues to be the positive constant of Alfa Romeo Racing, Guan Yu Zhou seems to have entered a spiral from which he is struggling to get out. After the mistake made at the start in Budapest and the consequent rear-end collision triggered by a braking error at the first corner, the Chinese was immediately eliminated in the Spa qualifying, stopping in 17th place.

It’s impressive to see what will be the last row of Sunday’s starting grid made up of two riders of the caliber of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg. The Australian had managed to set sixth fastest time overall in Q1, but the decisive time was canceled after he went over the track limits in the first sector. A very small mistake made on wet asphalt, but enough to lose a good performance, turning it into a bad start for Sunday’s race.

Nico Hulkenberg didn’t find the performance on the last lap also due to traffic and, above all, a hydraulic leak noticed in the first minutes of Qualifying which didn’t allow the German to push and qualify in conditions that Nico particularly likes. The team tried hard to find the leak, but to no avail.