Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 Mr. Verstappen Red Bull 2:01.565 ( THE ) – 2 O. Plates McLaren 2:02.998 ( THE ) +1.433 3 P.Gasly Alpine 2:03.175 ( THE ) +1.610 4 L.Norris McLaren 2:03.372 ( THE ) +1.807 5 E.Ocon Alpine 2:05.250 ( THE ) +3.685 6 C. Leclerc Ferrari 2:06.033 ( THE ) +4.468 7 L. Stroll Aston Martin 2:06.037 ( THE ) +4.472 8 V. Bottas Kick Sauber 2:06.492 ( THE ) +4.927 9 L.Hamilton Mercedes 2:06.751 ( THE ) +5.186 10 S. Perez Red Bull 2:07.103 ( THE ) +5.538 11 A. Albon Williams 2:07.443 ( THE ) +5.878 12 N. Hulkenberg Haas 2:08.040 ( THE ) +6.475 13 F. Alonso Aston Martin 2:08.071 ( THE ) +6.506 14 D.Ricciardo RB 2:08.410 ( THE ) +6.845 15 Y.Tsunoda RB 2:09.444 ( THE ) +7.879 16 G.Zhou Kick Sauber 2:11.109 ( THE ) +9.544 17 L. Sargeant Williams 2:11.220 ( THE ) +9.655 18 G.Russell Mercedes st – 19 K.Magnussen Haas st – 20 C.Sainz Ferrari st –

The third free practice session of the Belgian GP lasts only 11 minutes, enough time to allow Max Verstappen to demolish the competition in the pouring rain of Spa. Water, as we know, enhances the real driving qualities regardless of the current form of the cars, and so after the FP2 closed behind the McLarens the three-time world champion returns to “destroyer” mode, immediately finding the limit and lapping a second and a half better than everyone else on a circuit he knows by heart (he was born 90 km from here). Super Max – 2:01.565 – gives 1.433 to Oscar Piastri and 1.807 to Lando Norris, the two most dangerous rivals in view of the race; not of the qualifications, as the Dutchman will suffer a ten-place penalty on the starting grid for the introduction of the fifth ICE.

After Verstappen set the bar so high, the rain intensified and Lance Stroll hit the wall, effectively making the remaining 48 minutes useless: a transitory session in which the Alpines surprised, with Pierre Gasly third among the McLarens and Esteban Ocon fifth, while Charles Leclerc (new change for the Monegasque) closes in sixth place with a delay of 4.468 from Verstappen. At Ferrari Carlos doesn’t have time to turn Sainzsame goes for George Russell’s Mercedes.

F1 returns to the track this afternoon at 4pm with qualifying that will outline the starting grid. The Grand Prix will instead start tomorrow at 3pm with Verstappen who will be forced to recover from at least 11th position.