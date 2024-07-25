Spa, Kemmel a little slower

Small change on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. On the straight of the Kemmelthe section where F1 cars reach their highest top speeds, you can activate the DRS 75 meters later.

The straight comes after Eau Rouge and Raidillon, a stretch that modern single-seaters are able to tackle at full speed: the power units travel at full speed for 1.8 km, and it has always been an overtaking point, even without the mobile wing. One of the most iconic maneuvers of the new millennium took place here: that of Mika Hakkinen to the detriment of Michael Schumacher in 2000 after taking advantage of the lapping of Ricardo Zonta.

The Spa circuit has another point where DRS can be activated: the start/finish straight. This is a much shorter area, where drivers sometimes give up on overtaking in order to have DRS on the Kemmel and be able to “escape” between the corners of the Belgian track.