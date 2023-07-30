Ferrari finds the podium again and smiles after the painful away games at Silverstone and Budapest. The SF-23 plays the role of second force in Belgium, at times cherishing the dream of attacking the second position held by Sergio Perez. The result is good for morale in view of the summer break, with the awareness, however, of the competitiveness of the rivals. At Spa Mercedes was not far from the Reddespite having suffered from porpoising again.

Ferrari queen of the Sprint

Three podiums in as many weekends can only suggest a liking of the Ferrari towards the Sprint format. The biggest difficulty in these circumstances is to get straight to the track with a good set-up base prepared on the simulator, given that the parc fermé regime takes over as early as Friday. Already in past years the Cavallino has proven itself effective in this field, rarely arriving unprepared at race weekends. On the other hand, it is more complex to explain why the SF-23 asset does not grow at the same rate as its rivals on traditional weekends. One hypothesis is that Ferrari struggles to exploit the real data collected on the track to optimize the set-up or more simply that the SF-23, once the basic set-up has been outlined, has less potential to extract compared to competitors.

In this sense, the Belgian Grand Prix was a Sprint weekend taken to the extreme. Not only did parc fermé arrive after just one free practice session, but the rain practically prevented the collection of dry data until Sunday. The teams had no references as regards degradation, finding himself without guidelines to correct the set-up, define the strategy and the management rhythm in the race. Furthermore, no one was able to run with a full tank of fuel and collect data on consumption and wear of the Eau Rouge compression bottom. Almost everyone opted for a conservative approach both for the petrol loaded and the heights from the ground, outlining an atypical race in which, after Red Bull, Ferrari is the team that managed the best.

SF-23: good aerodynamic efficiency

The Sprint format is not the only common thread in Ferrari’s three seasonal podiums. Baku, Spielberg and Spa are also three tracks which, each in its own way, highlight the speed on the straight in relation to the load released. Aerodynamic efficiency was one of the priorities for the 2023 project, after also being one of the most obvious shortcomings in the confrontation against Red Bull in 2022. The new low-download rear wing also arrived at Spa in the Ferrari box, completing the conversion of the wings of the Red Bull to the single support pylon. The Cavallino now has four different configurations, offering great set-up versatility based on the type of track.

But the SF-23 is also a car that allows to be unloaded, contrary to the McLaren, which instead at low load levels does not gain particularly in efficiency. What we have seen so far reinforces the hypothesis of a Ferrari born to work best in low-download configurations, struggling instead to perform as downforce increases. However, the positive Belgian weekend does not sweep away the perplexities of the last two Grands Prix. The objective in Maranello for the second half of the season remains second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, for which further updates and constant performance will be needed.

Mercedes near Spa

The third step of the podium was the subject of a close fight between Leclerc and Hamilton, at least in terms of pace. In the first stint, the Ferrari driver was slightly superior both in terms of performance and degradation, a trend confirmed in the central stage on medium tyres, except in the instants when the rain dampened the track in which the Englishman was more incisive. In the final fraction, however, Leclerc had to deal with the lift-and-coast to save fuel, but the podium was now safe.

Overall, Ferrari and Mercedes were very close in terms of performance, with the episodes making the difference. Leclerc’s mistake in Saturday’s qualifying cost the Monegasque a pole position within reach, with Hamilton thus crossing the finish line in the Sprint ahead of the two Reds. At Mercedes, however, there is regret the choice of trim for Russellwith which a more charged configuration was preferred which, however, did not help tire degradation that much in the race.

Hamilton, on the other hand, fitted the new low-download rear wing, finally managing to defend himself on the straight, however to the detriment of performance in the most driven sector. The development at Mercedes now finally allows the W14 to be unloaded and find sufficient efficiency. The alarm, however, comes from porpoising, with the two Mercedes that have returned to jump and bring back old ghosts. Not only did Hamilton struggle to face Blanchimont without lifting his foot, but by the time he got to the braking point his tires were already overheated. The causes of the phenomenon are still unknown, but Toto Wolff does not exclude that the new fund brought to Belgium may have played a role in the matter.

distant Red Bull

The podium at the moment remains the highest ambition for Ferrari and Mercedes, powerless in the face of an unstoppable Red Bull. Despite the successes, the development of the RB19 never stopped in Milton Keynes, keeping the advantage over its pursuers intact or even extending it. Above all, what is surprising is the ability of the world champions to always find new performance from the car, without incurring the side effects of balance, nervousness and sensitivity suffered in turn by Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin. The first half of the season also saw twelve Grands Prix, three Sprint Races and the further alternative format in Hungary, but regardless of the weather, the red flags and any unexpected events, Red Bull has not stumbled over any mistakes. The first part of 2023 is a reflection of what Red Bull is now a perfect car not only on the track, but also on an organizational level.