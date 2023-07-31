F1 Spa, Alonso can finally celebrate

Yesterday Fernando Alonso he will not have blown out the candles with a smile on his lips. The team’s gamble with Lance Stroll ruined the Sprint Shootout, and in the short race the Spaniard spun, ending his Sprint after just two laps. Archived his 42nd birthday, Nando he had much more satisfaction from the actual race: starting from ninth position, the two-time world champion took advantage of the difficulties of McLaren and Carlos Sainz to enter the top-5 right from the first laps and keep it until the finish line despite a Aston Martin declining in recent races.

Alonso’s words

“I was lucky at the start: I made up some positions at Eau Rouge, but then I was afraid of not maintaining the positions in the first stint“, commented Alonso. “We were fast, we kept up with a Mercedes and a McLaren, which is good news for the whole team ahead of the summer break. The car was fantastic today and it gave me confidence. The whole team did an incredible job today. Now is the time to recharge your batteries during the summer break and come back stronger“.

“It has been an incredible first half of the season: we are third in the Constructors’ Championship and third in the Drivers’ Championship. It was impossible to think of achieving these results before the start of the season. I have to admit that after Silverstone we were a bit worried about our performance. However, the team changed some characteristics of the car and this paid off“.

Stroll’s words

“It was good to collect a couple of points today, especially at a circuit where we haven’t been particularly fast this weekend“, he added Stroll, ninth at the finish line with a one-stop strategy. “We decided to have a long first stint on the medium tyres, because we could see the rain coming on the radar. The water has arrived in some areas of the track. It was drivable without the need for intermediates, so we went for the softs. It was a bit of a gamble: if the rain had been heavy enough, we would have saved some time, but in hindsight two stops were probably the best strategy. In the last stages of the race I had to manage the tyre, I didn’t have the necessary grip to defend myself when Ocon was approaching. We have had a mixed start to the season and I think we know there is work to be done in the second half of the season. Having said that, it was a huge step forward from last year and I know the team is motivated to keep pushing for more.“.