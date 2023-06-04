By now the units of measurement are the ‘races’. Max Verstappen, with success number five conquered in Spain, moved two Grands Prix ahead of Sergio Perez, indicated by the general classification as the first of the world champion’s opponents. After the weekend at the Catalunya circuit, the margin between the two rose to fifty-three points, and although it is a very important gap (considering that only seven gates were played) it does not faithfully reflect the difference between Verstappen and the rest of the group.

Interviewed under the podium, Max spread his arms and replied “well, when you drive a car like this…”, but it’s also true that there are two Red Bulls on the track, and while one ran a fast race in Montmelò, the other it seemed to fly. Just in order not to lose concentration, Verstappen decided to treat himself to the maximum thrill of the day by challenging the lines that delimit the edge of the track, overcoming them on three occasions.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A ‘warning’ arrived from the race direction, and his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase begged him not to take any risks by looking for the fastest lap, an advice that Max ignored to complete the weekend with the full loot.

Everything seems easy, obvious, if it weren’t for the team, ready to point out the added value this driver can guarantee. His story began seven years ago, right on the Catalunya circuit, with the sensational victory in the debut race behind the wheel of Red Bull.

In 2016 he seized the opportunity that came after the harakiri of the two Mercedes, today he doesn’t need help. Whether it’s fast lap, tire management, race pace, starts, and whether it’s wet or dry or even damp, today it doesn’t seem to make any difference, Verstappen confirms his lead.

By now even the opponents have stopped taking it as a reference, to the point of witnessing a scene that was difficult to imagine just two years ago. Lewis Hamilton, seven world titles and 103 Grand Prix wins in his career, passed under the checkered flag in second position raising his fist, confirming that today being the first driver to complete a race behind Verstappen is almost a victory. Obviously Hamilton has concrete reasons to be happy, and with him all of Mercedes, which celebrated the best Sunday of this first part of the season.

“They say that if you’re fast in Barcelona it means that the car is good – commented Lewis with a smile – but beyond that, I think we’ll be competitive in the next races too. There will be times when Aston maybe slightly ahead, or Ferrari, but I think race pace has once again become one of our strengths. This weekend we understood the car even more, and we can count on this knowledge to better face the next races”.

Mercedes surprised. George Russell’s comeback from twelfth to third position was an even more striking showdown than the place of honor conquered by Hamilton. After a long time, the two Mercedes drivers returned to having that confidence with the front end of the single-seater which allowed them to ‘pull’ the braking without worries, an aspect they didn’t fail to underline on the team radios.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, third place, lifts his trophy Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The race was a pleasant surprise – confessed Russell – I had fourth or fifth position in my plans, I didn’t think I would be able to get on the podium”. Together with the double finish in the top-3 came second position in the Constructors’ standings, the prerogative of Aston Martin since the first Sunday of the season in Bahrain, and it’s not a casual overtaking.

On the wings of an enthusiasm that says a lot about how tough the start of the championship was, Hamilton cracked a smile when asked if there is realistically the possibility that Mercedes could manage to complicate life a little by the end of the year. Verstappen.

“Who knows – Lewis replied with a smile – we’ll try to improve the overall performance of the single-seater, our goal is to close the gap, or in any case reduce it by a lot, but it’s not a trivial matter”.

The most realistic objectives are to consolidate the role of second force and find the correct path in view of next season. Then, if Red Bull has a bad day (a scenario that is difficult to imagine today) it will be important to be ready to take the chance.