Sky was the first carbon neutral media company in 2006, and in February 2020, pledged to become net zero carbon by 2030.

During the Italian Grand Prix, the Sky Zero campaign will make fans and customers aware of the impact the climate crisis is having on sport and will encourage fans to use low-carbon transport wherever possible. Fans can reach the racetrack in an eco-sustainable way by walking, cycling, via ride sharing or using public transport, where possible.

Inside the Fan Zone of the Monza National Circuit, Sky will be present with its own stand. Here fans will be able to find out how Formula 1 and Sky are working to offer more sustainable racing, from remotely managed production to the development of sustainable fuels.

Furthermore, anyone who visits the stand will be able to participate in Sky’s Walk of Fame, an experience that will allow, thanks to a green screen, to virtually walk on the starting grid like a real Formula 1 driver. All those who participate in the Walk of Fame will have the opportunity to win 2 grandstand tickets and a Pit Lane Walk for Sunday.