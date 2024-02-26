In the late morning of Monday 26 February, in Milan, Sky Sport presented the “Great Motoring Season” which will accompany all fans and enthusiasts of two and four wheels for the next nine months. A season of continuous evolution, starting from Formula 1, starting exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW on March 2nd on the occasion of the Bahrain Grand Prix: Davide Camicioli and the young driver Vicky Piria will be the new hosts from the paddock and in the studio before and after the race of the longest season ever. Federica Masolin, who leaves the management because she is involved in football with the Champions League and the European Championships, will not be excluded from the story of the top automotive series thanks to some forays into some special moments of the season, interviews and backstage of the Circus.

“I'm very happy – comments Vicky Piria to Motorsport.com – it's clear that I'm more comfortable wearing a suit and a helmet, but this is a challenge: my life has always been made up of challenges and this is a new challenge for me face. What I will try to do is bring my experience, that of a driver of my generation, close to that of Leclerc, Sainz and Verstappen: I saw them grow, which is why I want to bring back everything that concerns the world of the driver. Federica and Davide were two important added values, I would have liked to work with them. I will do my best not to miss them, I feel a great responsibility and a great honor at the same time. I'm excited, I feel like I'm in a pre-race mood, there are a lot of expectations, I have a lot of adrenaline and I never expected to feel adrenaline in front of a camera.”

Carlo Vanzini, the voice of Sky's Formula 1, also commented on the new team: “I realize that it is a very important change that we started working on when Sky wanted to entrust Federica with a new role. In this journey, among a thousand meetings and a thousand meetings and moments of discussion, it was decided to change our 'module'. I wanted to make sure to enhance the team more, introducing Davide Camicioli even more, already present in the Formula 1 and MotoGP comments on TV8. We also decided to focus on who, in our opinion, could be Davide's perfect striker, namely Vicky: it is the right team to tell a passion to fans. Vicky's role, as a driver, is an added value. She has the soul of the pilot inside her, her reality is a return after a long chase. From her we expect a 360° evaluation of those who for us, allow us, idols”.

Former driver Ivan Capelli has also been reconfirmed and the 2016 world champion, Nico Rosberg, is expected to make appearances. The Formula 1 World Championship will be live exclusively on Sky and streaming only on now. The two Italian GPs in Imola and Monza and the 6 Sprint Races on Saturday in China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Sao Paulo Brazil and Qatar will be visible live on TV8. The rest of the appointments will be visible in free, always on TV8, deferred. The first of the 14 Formula 2 stages (also live on Cielo) and the 10 Formula 3 races is also scheduled in Bahrain.

The 21 weekends and 42 challenges of the MotoGP can be seen live on the Sky thematic channel and in streaming on Now, which will always remain on top class, Moto2 and Moto3 to tell the story of the season. It starts on March 9th with the first MotoGP Sprint Race in Qatar, live exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW, with 21 Grands Prix scheduled and all the Moto2 and Moto3 stages live on Sky Sport MotoGP. Six races (United States, France, Italy, Holland, Misano and India), all the Sprint Races and the Saturday sessions will also be broadcast free-to-air on TV8, which will broadcast the remaining stages of the MotoGP world championship on a deferred basis. All 12 stages of the Superbike, however, will also be live on TV8, and coverage of the FIM Women's Motorcycle World Championship is also expected, starting on June 16th in Misano.

Broadcast with the same dynamics as the WRC, which has already experienced the first two events of the 13 total. The F1 Academy season will also begin in Saudi Arabia on 9 March and the debut for IndyCar in St. Petersburg on 10 March, while the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will have six stages starting on 5 May at Mugello before closing with the World Finals in Imola from 16 to 20 October. And again, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa which will start on April 19th in Imola and which will take place over 6 rounds. Also in Imola, on May 19th, the Porsche SuperCup will start. Six weekends on two wheels for the Dunlop CIV – Italian Speed ​​Championship, which will start in Misano on 6 April and end at the end of September in Imola. Finally, there will be 8 appointments with the MotoE live on Sky channel 208, starting on March 23 in Portugal and with the remaining stages in France, Catalonia, Italy, Holland, Germany, Austria and the San Marino Riviera Rimini race.

The Endurance World Championship, compared to the last season, moves from Sky to Discovery. Eurosport will broadcast the 24 Hours of Le Mans live in full. The historic race is part of the WEC which started on February 24th with the Losail Prologue and which will stop on April 21st in Italy for the 6 Hours of Imola and which this year will also see Valentino Rossi on BMW in the LMGT3 category among the protagonists . Since last January, Discovery has broadcast the Formula E World Championship on Eurosport, a channel which will also broadcast the MXGP and MX2 World Motocross Championships starting on March 10th in Patagonia.