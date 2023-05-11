Sky, a strong choice on F1 in Germany

If you are in Germany and speak some German today is a good day. Indeed, Sky Deutschland announced the live streaming broadcast of the Imola Grand Prix of 21 May and the Grand Prix of Hungary of 23 July.

How to see the two GPs

There are three ways to see the two races: connect on site skysport.de, download Sky Sports Appor join the channel YouTube of German TV. Naturally the race will be broadcast live on traditional channels Sky Sports F1 and on the WOW platform (our NOW).

The press release

“Formula 1 enjoys growing popularity worldwide and has a decades-long tradition in Germany. In addition to the live coverage, the behind-the-scenes action is also captivating more and more new and young fans. Sky, exclusive rights partner of Formula 1 in Germany, has seen a significant increase in viewership outside the traditional Formula 1 fan base in recent racing seasons“, reads the press release of the German TV. “Sky thus offers all interested parties the opportunity to experience the fascination of Formula 1 and the high-quality coverage on Sky of selected races. From PL1 to the final press conference, motorsport enthusiasts can follow it all on the non-stop Sky Sport F1 channel“.

“Society is changing in the use of media and streaming is gaining more and more importance. With the additional offer of Formula 1 live on skysport.de, the Sky Sport App and our YouTube channel Sky Sport DE, we are responding to these changes“added Charly Classen, head of sport at Sky Deutschland. “With our coverage, we see ourselves as ambassadors for a great sport and want to share our enthusiasm with as many fans as possible“.