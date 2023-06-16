One of the objectives of F1 and Pirelli is to introduce, ideally starting from next season, tires that do not need to be pre-heated before taking to the track. Development work for these new tires began last year, with the teams having the opportunity to test prototypes in some test sessions organized by the Italian manufacturer.

The last in chronological order to have had the opportunity to test these new specifications were the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers, who lapped in Barcelona in the days following the Spanish Grand Prix, thus being able to gather important feedback to improve the tires in view of the last test to be held at Silverstone with Haas and Red Bull.

Among the drivers who were able to lap on the Catalan track there is also George Russell, who before the Canadian Grand Prix gave his opinion on the possibility of adopting the new tires next year, claiming to be worried about possible safety. Although the Barcelona test gave positive indications, the Briton suggested that the good results are also due to the high temperatures and the characteristics of the Spanish track. In fact, in February Russell had the opportunity to ride with non-definitive prototypes in Jerez, when the temperatures were significantly lower, thus being able to make a comparison.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“In hindsight, it probably wasn’t tested under the right conditions and at the right circuit,” said Russell when asked about using the tires without tire warmers in the race.

“We went to a circuit like Barcelona, ​​which has a rather aggressive asphalt, and with track temperatures of around 40 degrees and the tire had settled down after the race weekend. The grip of the tires was at a very precarious level at the time. he came out of the pit lane, but already at turn 5 on the out lap he was at an acceptable level”.

“But if I compare it to the beginning of the year, when I did a lap in Jerez with a track temperature of 10 degrees, it was extremely difficult to get out of the pits. And if I’m completely honest, I don’t think that, as a sport, we are still able to bring these tires into a race scenario. And I would be very concerned about all the mechanics in the pits during a pitstop, I would be very concerned about the exit lap from a race in cold conditions. There will be accidents I have no doubts. I think there is a lot of work, expense and development going into these tyres. I think they could be used elsewhere.”

Pirelli tires in the tyrewarmers Photo by: Erik Junius

Leclerc expressed similar sentiments about the Barcelona test, suggesting that while the tires performed well thanks to the Barcelona summer crash, how they perform in colder conditions remains to be seen.

“I think it’s too early [per dirlo]’said the Ferrari driver when asked if the tires can be used in racing.

“And for now I don’t have all the answers. I have to say that in the conditions I had during the test, they were good and went well. But at lower temperatures, I don’t know, I’ve never tried these tires at lower temperatures, and here is the big question mark.So it is very difficult to answer if I will be happy to use them [le nuove gomme]. I’d like to test these tires in different conditions and see if they can be raced in all conditions. But even in this case, the test was positive for the conditions they were in.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The main problem would be above all in the event of a duel at the pit exit, or in an undercut attempt, where the riders tend to try to push right from the pit lane exit: “There are four or five very difficult corners, where the tires have to get up to temperature. When you’re alone on the track, it’s not a problem”.

“Of course, if you’re racing other cars, it becomes very, very difficult to manage. If there are four or five corners left, even in cold conditions, then that’s something we could consider. But obviously in very cold conditions, I expect this warm-up period to be much longer and therefore it could become difficult.”