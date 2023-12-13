by STEFANO OLLANU

Everyone is crazy about Sinner

The victory in the Davis Cup tennis event last November 26th undoubtedly bears the signature of Jannik Sinnercapable of defeating world number 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, unbeaten in the competition for 12 years.

He was the face of the Italian national team, embraced by the large television audience who witnessed the event, recalling the enthusiasm generated in past decades by local sporting giants such as Alberto Tomba or Valentino Rossi.

And Google's recent report also confirmed that Jannik Sinner was the most typed character on the search engine in our country in 2023. The tennis player from San Candido in recent years has been a a face much loved by sponsorsas demonstrated by the commercial agreements with Rolex, Lavazza, Technogym, Alfa Romeo, Parmigiano Reggiano, Gucci, Intesa Sanpaolo, Fastweb and Nike.

F1 hires Sinner

There Formula 1, always looking for potential brand ambassadors and with the aim of broadening its audience, has made it official that it has undertaken a new collaboration with Sinner. “Being Italian I have F1 in my blood and I am very happy to work with the best brand in the world of motor sport and their amazing platform. It is an honor to become a “Friend of F1” and I am very grateful to have been chosen”, said the tennis player.

Stefano Domenicali has therefore foreseen the role for him 'Friend of F1' starting from the 2024 season: “Jannik is among the most talented young athletes in the world and we are very pleased that he will become the “Friend of F1”. As Formula 1 continues to grow and reach new and diverse fans we must continue to working with people beyond our sport to open our way to new audiences. This beautiful collaboration with Jannik's platforms will help us bring the world of F1 and tennis closer together.”

Sinner will be present at some grand prix and will interact with the fans.