The biggest news in terms of technical regulations regarding F1 2023 linked to changes to the bottom of the single-seaters. This, the increase of the same by 15 millimeters compared to last year, has been studied and approved to try to deal with porpoising, with the specific intention of reducing it.

The mission seems to have been accomplished, with the consequence generated by the adoption of the ground effect considerably attenuated on all the single-seaters. The low presence of porpoising, however, was not the only effect caused by the new rules.

The change imposed on funds has also led to a loss of aerodynamic load at the rear, perhaps making the car more sensitive to gusts of wind.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team driver, at the end of the three days of testing in Sakhir underlined both the decline in the presence of porpoising and some rear instabilities due to the wind. In fact, it seems that the new single-seaters are more sensitive from this point of view.

“There is less porpoising. One of the negative consequences that everyone is facing is that now the cars are a little more sensitive to wind. And there was wind during the tests,” said the Dane.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

“For this reason the single-seaters will be a bit unpredictable, but it’s a problem that everyone will have to face.”

“I think I know exactly how much downforce we lost, but I can’t say for sure. The rule changes made everyone pull back and everyone lost downforce. Some have gained from this situation, so they have more performance than last year “.

“Last year the rules were better for downforce, but I still think everyone managed to make a good step forward.”

Esteban Ocon agreed with what Magnussen said, however underlining how the weather conditions found in Sakhir may have increased the problem.

“This place (Sakhir) is strange. Every day there are different problems with the wind. We didn’t find any on Saturday morning, but it didn’t last long. In the afternoon it came back, so this is a wind sensitive track. But maybe also the cars I am this year.”